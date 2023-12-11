Passengers flying from NEOM will benefit from the airline’s extensive global network, comprising over 170 destinations across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas

Doha, Qatar – Qatar Airways, the multiple award-winning airline, is pleased to announce the expansion of its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the launch of its ninth gateway, NEOM. The inaugural flight touched down for the first time at NEOM Bay Airport on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

In addition to the recent announcement of the airline’s operations to Tabuk, and the resumption of the Yanbu route, Qatar Airways is advancing its foothold in the Saudi market by enhancing NEOM’s connectivity to the world.

With the launch of this new dynamic connection, Qatar Airways brings the total number of destinations it serves within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to nine, operating 125 weekly flights. These cities include AlUla, Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Medina, NEOM, Riyadh, Taif, and Yanbu, providing travellers with a comprehensive network to explore the diverse landscapes and cultures of this thriving country.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We are excited to introduce NEOM as our ninth gateway in Saudi Arabia. We believe that the launch of this flight underlines our commitment to providing a seamless travel experience for our passengers in the Saudi market. NEOM is the land of the future, where technology, sustainability, and innovation converge to create a unique and dynamic region. We are delighted to connect travellers from all over the world to this visionary region.”

NEOM Airports Chief Executive Officer, Justin Erbacci, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Qatar Airways to NEOM Bay Airport. Twice weekly flights to Hamad International Airport, which is one of the most significant air hubs in the wider region, offer people and businesses exciting access to an extensive onward global network. NEOM Bay’s addition of a fourth airline operator, and third international destination, is a milestone moment in the early phases of our strategic expansion of NEOM’s connectivity, which is so vital to support our ongoing development.”

Offering two weekly flights to NEOM, Qatar Airways is extending its wings further in order to create a vital pathway for the city’s workforce to maintain connections with families back home. Similarly, the new operations in NEOM will facilitate business travel, further fostering enriched economic and cultural ties between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

NEOM, often referred to as the land of dreams, is set to revolutionise the way we live and work in harmony with nature. This region embodies visionary development and represents a commitment to a sustainable future.

Passengers in Saudi Arabia traveling from NEOM will enjoy seamless connectivity to over 170 destinations worldwide, including destinations in China, Europe, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and the United States. Qatar Airways continues to lead the way in connecting travellers to some of the most sought-after destinations across the globe.

Tickets for flights to NEOM are now available for booking through the Qatar Airways website, mobile app, and travel agencies.

For more information about Qatar Airways and its new route to NEOM, please visit https://www.qatarairways.com/en/destinations/flights-to-neom.html?iid=ALL20134560

Flight Schedule to NEOM:

Thursday

Doha (DOH) to NEOM (NUM) - Flight No. QR1204: Departure 06:35; Arrival 09:50

NEOM (NUM) to Doha (DOH) - Flight No. QR1205: Departure 11:05; Arrival 13:40

Saturday

Doha (DOH) to NEOM (NUM) - Flight No. QR1204: Departure 06:55; Arrival 10:10

NEOM (NUM) to Doha (DOH) - Flight No. QR1205: Departure 11:25; Arrival 14:00

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Business Class’ for the tenth time at the 2023 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, Best Airline in the Middle East, World's Best Business Class Lounge and World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining at the prestigious awards held during the 2023 Paris Air Show. Qatar Airways is an unprecedented seven-time winner of the “World’s Best Airline” voted by Skytrax (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022).

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, voted by Skytrax as the ‘World’s Best Airport’ in 2021 and 2022 consecutively. This year, Hamad International Airport has been ranked by Skytrax as the second-best airport in the world, and received the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ accolade for the ninth time in a row, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.