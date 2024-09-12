Doha, Qatar – Qatar Airways is pleased to announce the expansion of its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the resumption of services to Abha, operating two weekly flights to Abha International Airport, effective 2 January 2025. In addition, the national carrier of the State of Qatar will also increase its flights to NEOM from two to four weekly flights during the winter season.

This schedule and network enhancement will provide passengers with greater travel choices and seamless access to Qatar Airways’ extensive network of over 170 global destinations through Doha’s Hamad International Airport, recently voted the World’s Best Airport by Skytrax 2024.

Abha, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, marks Qatar Airways' 11th destination in Saudi Arabia. This addition complements the airline's existing service to cities of AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, NEOM, Qassim, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu. With more than 140 weekly flights to the Kingdom, Qatar Airways reaffirms its commitment to enhancing connectivity within the region.

Moreover, passengers travelling to NEOM will embark on a unique living experience in the ‘land of dreams’ as they will live and work in harmony with nature. Qatar Airways currently operates two weekly flights, which will be increased to four weekly flights starting this winter.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We are proud to resume flights to Abha and increase frequencies to NEOM, further strengthening our presence in Saudi Arabia. This resumption is a testament to our unwavering commitment to connecting our passengers to the Kingdom’s highly coveted destinations. We look forward to welcoming both business and leisure travellers to experience the unparalleled service and connectivity that Qatar Airways offers through our Doha hub, Hamad International Airport.”

Saudi Air Connectivity Program CEO, Mr. Majid Khan, said: “We are thrilled that the World’s Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax, will resume direct scheduled flights to Saudi Arabia’s beautiful Aseer region and the city of Abha, as well as increase frequencies to NEOM, a futuristic city unlike any other in the Red Sea coast of northwest. Through Qatar Airways' large network, tourists from 170 destinations globally will fly to Abha and NEOM from the airline's Doha hub. The resumption of this route supports our tourism strategy to bring Saudi Arabia’s untouched tourism potential closer to the world.”

Cluster 2 Airports Company CEO, Engr. Ali Masrahi, said: “Cluster 2 Airports Company, managing 22 airports including NEOM and Abha, is proud to partner with Qatar Airways, ranked as the World’s Best Airline by Skytrax. The launch of direct flights to Aseer and Abha, as well as NEOM, aligns with our goals under the National Aviation Strategy and the Air Connectivity Program. This move strengthens our global network and highlights our dedication to elevating our airports' status. With 19 accreditations from Airports Council International, we are committed to delivering top-tier aviation services.”

Aseer Development Authority Acting CEO, Engr. Hashim Al-Dabbagh, expressed the Authority's excitement over the resumption of the route which will connect Abha International Airport with Qatar Airways. He commented: “This development is expected to enhance connectivity and promote tourism in the region.”

Passengers travelling from Abha will soon be able to seamlessly connect to the key destinations of Dubai, Manila, and Sharjah, and explore new global horizons. Additionally, travellers can enjoy world-class facilities at Hamad International Airport, recently voted as the ‘World’s Best Airport’ and the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ by Skytrax, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable travel experience.

Qatar Airways continues to expand its global network and enhance travel options for passengers in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the airline’s role as a leading carrier in the region. Flights to Abha, NEOM and other destinations are now available for booking through the Qatar Airways website and mobile application.

For more information about Qatar Airways and its resumption to Abha, please visit: www.qatarairways.com.

Flights to Abha

Thursday and Saturday:

· Doha (DOH) to Abha (AHB) – Flight QR1212: Departure 08:35; Arrival 11:15

· Abha (AHB) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR1213: Departure 12:15; Arrival 14:45

Current flights to NEOM

Thursday, Saturday:

· Doha (DOH) to NEOM (NUM) – Flight QR1204: Departure 03:20; Arrival 06:10

· NEOM (NUM) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR1205: Departure 07:10; Arrival 09:55

Winter flights to NEOM

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday: