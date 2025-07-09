Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, is launching its n ew app voya by stc, a groundbreaking travel app that demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions for global travelers. This milestone reinforces stc Bahrain’s position at the forefront of delivering next-generation digital solutions that empower customers and simplify their lifestyles. voya offers a range of features designed to simplify connectivity while traveling, its standout feature is its lifetime eSIM which allows users to enjoy seamless global connectivity without the need to replace or renew their eSIM with every trip. This game-changing feature puts voya ahead of international competitors, providing frequent travelers with unmatched convenience and reliability.

The app offers on-demand destination-specific data packs, eliminating the hassle of high roaming charges and complicated setups. Whether for single-country trips or multi-destination journeys, voya ensures instant activation, uninterrupted service, and total flexibility with regional and global data options. Travelers can forget about searching for local SIMs, unreliable airport Wi-Fi, or hidden fees. Beyond convenience, voya champions sustainability by leveraging eSIM technology, reducing plastic waste and freeing up physical SIM slots for dual SIM users.

Karim Tabbouche Chief Consumer Officer at stc Bahrain Commented, “The launch of voya represents a significant step forward in stc Bahrain’s mission to provide innovative solutions that enhance the lives of our customers. By introducing the lifetime eSIM feature, we are proud to offer a service that simplifies global connectivity. voya is designed to meet the needs of modern travelers, offering flexibility, security, and ease of use, no matter where their journeys take them.”

This new offering highlights stc Bahrain’s vision of empowering individuals through advanced technology and redefining the travel experience for customers in Bahrain and beyond.