DOHA, Qatar – In celebration of Mother’s Day, we are pleased to offer 25 per cent off on all-inclusive Premium and Economy Class fares to almost 150 destinations worldwide.

The 7-day promotion will run from 15 - 21 March, for travel up to 30 September 2022. Tickets can be booked online through qatarairways.com, via Qatar Airways sales offices, or from preferred travel agents.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President- Qatar, Mr. Ehab Amin said: “We are delighted to celebrate this occasion by offering an exclusive promotion for our passengers to enjoy. Through the discounted fares, we strive to enable our customers to create unique memories for their mothers, as part of our ongoing efforts to reward them on different occasions”.

The national carrier for the State of Qatar, part of the Qatar Airways Group, now stands at the forefront of the commercial aviation industry, connecting Doha to almost 150 destinations across six continents via the ‘World’s Best Airport’, its home and hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA).

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

Qatar Airways has also become the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax. This follows the success of HIA as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These awards provide assurance to passengers across the world that the airline’s health and safety measures are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment. For full details of all the measures that have been implemented on board and at HIA, please visit qatarairways.com/safety.