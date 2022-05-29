The World’s Best Airline offers passengers greater choice and seamless connectivity to over 140 destinations with ease via the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport

Doha, Qatar – Qatar Airways is set to further boost its growing network with increased flight frequencies to three destinations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, starting 15 June 2022.

This increase is part of the national airline of the State of Qatar’s ongoing efforts to expand its services in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and to provide greater choice and seamless connectivity to its passengers just in time for the Summer Holidays, as they discover the world, via the airline’s home and hub Hamad International Airport (HIA).

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is pleased to add additional frequencies to three destinations in Saudi Arabia, enabling travelers to take advantage of its growing network around the globe including the USA, Europe, Asia, and Africa. With this increase of services, we will be operating 13 daily flights to Saudi Arabia.”

Passengers from Jeddah, Dammam and Medina can benefit from the enhanced connectivity of Qatar Airways’ global network. They can also enjoy the airline’s newly integrated rewards currency – Avios, providing passengers even greater opportunities to accumulate points and leverage exciting innovations in redeeming and spending their rewards. In addition, Qatar Airways loyalty programme members will retain their well-earned rewards balance and will be able to continue enjoying the redemption opportunities they currently have.

Qatar Airways frequency enhancements from 15 June 2022:

Dammam - Increased from 3 daily to 4 daily flights.

Jeddah – Increase from 3 daily to 4 daily flights.

Medina – Increased from 2 daily to 3 daily flights.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

Qatar Airways also became the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax. This follows the success of Hamad International Airport as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These awards provide assurance to passengers across the world that the airline’s health and safety measures are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment.

Qatar Airways currently flies to 145 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, currently named the ‘Best Airport in the World” by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.

-Ends-