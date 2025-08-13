Partnership supports the development of AI-powered solutions, adding value to wider aviation sector

Doha, Qatar – Qatar Airways and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) are joining forces to revolutionise the aviation industry through artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. This strategic partnership aims to elevate customer experience, optimise operational efficiency, and enhance overall airline group performance. As part of this partnership, Qatar Airways and Accenture has established “AI Skyways” to further position the multi award-winning airline as a leader in aviation AI and advance technology in the region and beyond.

AI Skyways will lay the foundation to deliver value-led AI initiatives across the Qatar Airways Group through its responsible AI practices, data and platform offerings, and value realisation office that will quantify and maximise the value of AI initiatives. These will accelerate the implementation of AI solutions across a variety of aviation use cases including optimising flight schedules, enhancing predictive maintenance, and personalising customer interactions, allowing Qatar Airways – voted the World’s Best Airline by Skytrax in 2025 – to focus on delivering exceptional travel experiences. In addition, this will allow Qatar Airways to explore future trends and applications of AI in the aviation industry, to ensure sustained growth and adaptation, thereby strengthening its resilience to changing market demands.

Qatar Airways’ Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: "This partnership with Accenture to establish AI Skyways represents a significant milestone in our journey to become leaders in AI-driven aviation. AI Skyways will leverage AI to reimagine a spectrum of operations across Qatar Airways Group - from customer service to operations, to ensure that passengers enjoy a seamless and enriching travel experience. Furthermore, the partnership will focus on using AI for real-time data analysis to improve decision-making capabilities and operational responses.”

This initiative plays a pivotal role in enabling Qatar Airways’ continuous journey to become a Digital-First organisation, leveraging AI and other advanced technologies to optimise processes and decision-making capabilities.

Accenture Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Julie Sweet, said: "Together, Qatar Airways and Accenture are applying innovative technologies and new ways of working to create new value for the airline and its customers. Our AI Skyways partnership is a key engine of this ambition, embedding and scaling AI to create outstanding travel experiences for passengers and deliver greater value to the airline group."

Qatar Airways is working relentlessly to design cutting-edge AI-driven solutions that can be replicable across other future initiatives. The airline's commitment to responsible AI deployment will include rigorous ethical guidelines, data privacy measures, and continuous monitoring to ensure that the technology benefits all stakeholders.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “aspires,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook,” “goal,” “target” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, that the partnership might not achieve its anticipated benefits and risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI could harm our business, damage our reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 791,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Contact:

Theodore Halabi

Accenture

theodore.halabi@accenture.com