RIYADH, Saudi Arabia /PRNewswire/ -- The Qassim Province of Saudi Arabia welcomed its first permanent science museum last October, The Qassim Science Center, which is operated by Riyadh based agency Knowliom.

Considered one of the nation's pioneering science education projects, the museum aims to improve the region's educational sector, while developing teaching and learning methods that fulfill the Kingdom's 2030 vision. The center is located in the Qassim region of Saudi Arabia, in the city of Unaizah, with venue space covering 47,000 square meters. As the newest leading center of science education in the Middle East, the Qassim Science Center was made possible through private and public sector partnerships. In 2012 the Ministry of Education spearheaded the initiative which was fulfilled by the generous support of Zamil Holding Group who partnered with other Saudi based companies to sponsor some of the exhibits, including, STC, Aramco and Alinma Bank. It targets all male and female students from general, university and technical schools, with a special focus on family activities. The museum features 7 galleries and expects to host 110,000 visitors annually, including student groups and tourists adding the off-the-beaten path destination to their itinerary.

Abdullah Binzame, Director of Learning has witnessed firsthand the impact that the Qassim Science Center has made on the community, stating, "Given the nature of our location, most visitors are witnessing science subject matters delivered in a fun and experimental way for the first time, forming a connection to STEM topics outside of the classroom." He goes onto say that, "It's an honor to be a part of a project that is directly contributing towards the preparation of a new generation of STEM leaders, capable of global competitiveness in the knowledge-based and industrial economy."

The museum is operated by Riyadh based agency Knowliom who is leading the way in informal learning experiences throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Knowliom is a privately held company and member of All Group, a conglomerate of event-centric companies dedicated to enhancing the quality of life and elevating event entertainment around the region. Knowliom is an agency based in Riyadh, that provides museum operation solutions, edutainment as well as learning and cultural based programming to its clients. Working on a variety of projects, from art exhibitions, science museums to heritage and science festivals, Knowliom's team blends together its deep understanding of the local market with its broad perspective of international learning standards to deliver fun, interactive and meaningful experiences to festival, museum and programming guests.

-Ends-

For more information, please visit www.knowliom.com or contact Connect@knowliom.com for direct inquiries.