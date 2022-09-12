Amman: Airport International Group revealed that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 5,139,090 passengers (PAX) during the first eight months of 2022 - indicating a 103.9% surge and 16.6% decline against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. Moreover, QAIA recorded 45,849 aircraft movements (ACM), marking a 74.5% increase and 15.9% decrease compared to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 40,378 tons of cargo, which were 13.9% higher and 39.6% lower than the figures registered in 2021 and 2019, respectively.

During August, QAIA received 942,286 PAX, denoting a 41.6% growth and 10.5% drop against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA witnessed 6,945 ACM, showing a 21.8% rise and 18.8% fall as opposed to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 6,007 tons of cargo, up 0.2% and down 27.0% against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

“While our August traffic statistics point towards some improvements, thanks partly to increased travel during the Eid and summer holidays, the numbers remain below those of 2019. Nevertheless, we at Airport International Group will continue to work towards expanding QAIA’s destination and airline networks, while further bolstering our customer service levels, to maintain passenger satisfaction and promote enhanced traffic at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

-Ends-

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program - valid until the renewal date in 2025.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

This press release has been distributed by Bidaya Marketing Communications on behalf of Airport International Group.

For more information or assistance, please contact us at:

P.O. Box: 930391, Amman 11193, Jordan

Email: media@bidayacorp.com