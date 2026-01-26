Dubai, UAE: Qadi, the Middle East’s first, sovereign Regulatory Compliance Platform, has partnered with Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, to power its AI infrastructure needs. The move equips Qadi with cloud and AI infrastructure that maintains full jurisdictional alignment and UAE, in-country data residency as the company enters its next phase of growth following a pre-seed round led by Incubayt earlier this year.

Qadi’s platform turns local laws, regulations, and policies into AI agents that can make compliance determinations. Instead of scattering tasks across different tools, Qadi deconstructs local laws, regulations, and internal policies and encodes their rules into AI agents that take actions and integrate compliance checks proactively into business workflows. This approach is built for the legal and regulatory systems of MENAT, aiming to transform how the region’s law firms and institutions manage legal and compliance workflows.

Qadi’s main point of differentiation is in how its AI agents convert fragmented legal and compliance tasks into end-to-end workflows. Within Qadi, one set of agents can take first-pass responsibility for contracts—reviewing NDAs and MSAs against local requirements and internal playbooks—while other agents can focus on scanning media assets against regional financial promotions and advertising rules. By combining regional legal expertise with data sovereignty, the system provides a regulatory platform that legal and compliance teams can trust.

The partnership with Core42 reinforces this foundation at an infrastructure level. Qadi’s workloads will run on Core42’s Sovereign Public Cloud, built on Microsoft Azure and governed by Core42’s Insight application. This ensures that all data, training processes, and AI compute remain fully within UAE national jurisdictions. The environment combines local data residency, compliance enforcement, and controlled access pathways with model-ready infrastructure designed for sensitive and regulated workloads. For legal teams, it means faster performance and efficient scaling with the assurance that information is protected under regional laws and enterprise-grade governance.

Mohamad El Charif, Founder of Qadi, said: “Partnering with Core42 gives us the infrastructure we need to operate confidently at scale. Qadi is doing something distinct. We aren't just building a copilot; we’re building the engine for compliance automation. By bridging the gap between strategic legal advisory and AI, Qadi empowers the next generation of legal services in the region. Our collaboration with Core42 strengthens our ability to deliver this vision while maintaining the strict data sovereignty our clients expect.”

Mohammed Retmi, Vice President, Sovereign Public Cloud at Core42, said: “The legal sector has long needed tools that reflect the region’s requirements. Working with Qadi allows us to offer our cloud and AI capabilities to a field that has unique sensitivities around data protection and compliance. It’s a partnership that aligns with our broader commitment to responsible, locally anchored AI.”

The investment led by Incubayt earlier this year is being used to deepen the platform’s engineering and legal AI capabilities, expand regional partnerships, and prepare for Qadi’s wider rollout. According to Incubayt’s founder, Sami Khoreibi, the partnership with Core42 reinforces the company’s direction.

As governments across the region continue to push forward with digital transformation, Qadi believes there is an opportunity to provide a legal foundation for that shift, one that stays close to the region’s legal norms while introducing the efficiencies of modern AI. The partnership with Core42 positions Qadi to contribute meaningfully to this transformation and to support the region’s growing demand for AI-enabled public and private services.

About Qadi:

Qadi is a sovereign regulatory compliance platform that turns local laws, regulations, and policies into AI agents that automate compliance for the region’s leading institutions.

About Core42:

Core42, a G42 company, empowers individuals, enterprises, and nations to unlock the full potential of AI through its comprehensive enablement capabilities. As a leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and services, our mission is to accelerate the achievements of others and help them reach their most ambitious goals.

To learn more, please visit www.core42.ai and follow Core42 LinkedIn, Core42 Instagram, and Core42 X