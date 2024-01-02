Abu Dhabi, UAE – Q Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer and subsidiary of Q Holding (ADX: QHOLDING), has announced today the award of a AED 61.96 million design and construction contract of circa 5,000 piles foundation of the six apartment buildings of Reem Hills to NSCC International Ltd.

Situated at the heart of the capital, Reem Hills stands as the only gated community on Abu Dhabi's prestigious Al Reem Island, focusing on exclusivity and well-being.

“We are delighted to announce the selection of NSCC International Ltd. for this crucial piling work across six apartment buildings of our prestigious Reem Hills project. Their proven expertise and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with our vision. Together, we will build a foundation that elevates Reem Hills to new heights of success and innovation.” said Majed Odeh, Group CEO of Q Holding.

The buildings NSCC International Ltd. will work on consist of spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and 3-bedroom townhouses, all of which are designed with absolute comfort and ease of use in mind.

Commenting on the contract win, Khalil Khouri, Group CEO of NSCC International Ltd., said: “We’re honoured and excited to have been chosen to partner with Q Properties for laying the foundations of this spectacular development in the heart of Abu Dhabi and to bringing it to life.”

The Reem Hills community further delivers on Q Properties' commitment to contribute to the economic development of Abu Dhabi and supporting the global ambitions of the UAE.

About Q Holding

Q Holding, a subsidiary of IHC and listed on ADX's second market since 2017, is a premier UAE investment company, driving economy through its focus on real estate development, hospitality, and other investments. With a commitment to excellence, diversification, and innovation, Q Holding delivers long-term returns and supports the global ambitions of the UAE, building a foundation for successful, sustainable investment.

Formed to be a prominent driving force in the next phase of global economic development, Q Holding is a powerful business enabler that provides a firm foundation upon which businesses and investors can build their networks, rewriting the future of successful, sustainable investment by focusing on excellence, diversification, and increased stakeholder value through innovation.

By delivering the security of long-term returns and contributing to the economic development of Abu Dhabi, Q Holding will generate sustainable growth for shareholders to support the global ambitions of the UAE.

Q Holding has developed a core ethos of excellent corporate governance, facilitating effective management to deliver long-term success for the parent company & its subsidiaries.

www.qholding.com

About Q Properties

A subsidiary of Q Holdings, Q Properties is a leading real estate developer that was established to contribute to the economic development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It designs and builds unique, elegant, and sustainable projects. Q Properties has recently launched the iconic Reem Hills project on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi’s most prominent gated residential community that features a wide range of vital facilities to combine luxurious and convenient living.