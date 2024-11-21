PwC Middle East acquires Emkan Education, the largest specialist education consultancy in the region, renowned for its expertise in upskilling talent across industries. This acquisition will unite the two leading education and skills practices in the region.

PwC Middle East is pleased to be welcoming three Saudi partners who will be joining our Government and Public Sector practice: Dr Mounira Jamjoom, Sara Zaini and Basma Bushnak; recognised leaders in the education field.

PwC’s education practice is a global and regional leader in providing advisory solutions to education clients. PwC supports global and regional education transformation efforts in defining national strategies through to their execution.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – PwC Middle East has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Emkan Education, a Saudi consultancy specialising in education and skills development advisory services. A formal ceremony was conducted at the Ministry of Investment in the presence of His Excellency Eng. Khalid A. Al-Falih, Minister of Investment. The announcement underscores PwC's commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's ambition to develop its education sector and enhance the Kingdom’s talent as it diversifies its economy.

The transformation of Saudi Arabia’s education and skills development sector is critical to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, to enable workforce development, nurturing innovation and empowering citizens.

The acquisition of Emkan Education brings a team of exceptional professionals to PwC’s Middle East education practice. With deep expertise and recognition as sector leaders in education, this team will further strengthen PwC’s leading capabilities in the education and skills sectors across the region. In line with Saudi Vision 2030’s focus on empowering national talent and enhancing women’s contributions to the workforce, the team includes three distinguished Saudi female leaders who are celebrated for their significant impact in the education sector.

Under the leadership of Roland Hancock, PwC Partner and Education & Skills Leader, the combination of Emkan Education’s local expertise with PwC’s global reach will enable the firm to support regional clients in achieving their strategic objectives and contribute to the development of a thriving, future-ready education ecosystem in the Kingdom and beyond.

Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Senior Partner, said: “We are delighted to welcome Emkan Education to PwC Middle East. This combination is a significant milestone in our commitment to helping shape the future of education across the region. By integrating Emkan’s deep expertise with PwC’s global capabilities, we are strengthening our ability to deliver tailored solutions that align with the broader goals of economic transformation and skills development across the Middle East. Together, we will help build a future-ready education ecosystem that empowers the next generation of leaders and innovators throughout the region.”

Commenting on the announcement, Riyadh AlNajjar, Middle East Chairman of the Board and KSA Senior Partner at PwC Middle East, said: “Education and upskilling is the cornerstone of sustainable development, driving progress across all sectors. At PwC, we are deeply committed to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals. This acquisition strengthens our ability to help clients deliver world-class education while fostering the local talent and expertise that will be critical to the future success of Saudi Arabia’s knowledge economy.”

Dr Mounira Jamjoom, Co-founder of Emkan Education noted: “Joining forces with PwC Middle East marks an exciting new chapter for our consultancy. Together, we are committed to delivering bespoke solutions that will enhance Saudi Arabia’s education system, drive human capital development, and play a key role in achieving the transformative goals of Vision 2030.”

Basma Bushnak, CEO, Emkan Education added: “This is an achievement not just for Emkan Education but for all Saudi professionals. I am confident that this partnership will lead us to new heights and I look forward to what we can achieve together.”

