Collaboration supports UAE national priorities focused on healthcare innovation and local R&D capabilities

Abu Dhabi, UAE — PureLab, one of the Middle East’s largest laboratory networks and part of PureHealth, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Baynounah Gene Solutions to explore opportunities for collaboration across diagnostics innovation, synthetic biology, molecular sciences, and research and development initiatives in the UAE.

Signed on the sidelines of the Make it in the Emirates 2026 forum, the MoU reflects a shared commitment to advancing healthcare innovation, strengthening local scientific capabilities, and supporting the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

Under the MoU, the two organisations will collaborate on joint research initiatives, validation studies, pilot projects, and workforce development programmes in advanced diagnostics and biotechnology. The partnership will also explore next-generation molecular diagnostic solutions and synthetic biology applications designed to address evolving healthcare needs in the UAE.

Arindam Haldar, Chief Executive Officer of PureLab, said: “We are proud to formalise this strategic collaboration with Baynounah Gene Solutions under a shared vision to advance healthcare innovation and scientific capability in the UAE. Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen local diagnostics innovation, support research and development, and contribute to future-ready healthcare solutions.”

Dr Omar Najim, Chief Executive Officer of Baynounah Gene Solutions, said: “This collaboration marks an important step in supporting UAE-led innovation in biotechnology and molecular sciences. By combining our expertise, we aim to accelerate scientific advancement, strengthen local capabilities, and support the development of next-generation healthcare solutions aligned with national priorities.”

The collaboration supports the UAE’s broader vision to advance healthcare innovation, biotechnology, and scientific research, while contributing to the growth of the country’s life sciences ecosystem and knowledge-based economy.

PureLab operates more than 140 laboratories across the UAE, supported by advanced infrastructure and internationally accredited standards to ensure accuracy, reliability, and operational excellence. Through this MoU, PureLab further reinforces its role in supporting innovation across the UAE’s healthcare and scientific sectors.

About PureLab:

PureLab, a PureHealth asset, operates and manages the largest network of laboratories in the region; these also include the largest network of ISO Accredited Laboratories currently totalling more than 140 labs across the UAE.

PureLab, is a comprehensive laboratory operation that supports both the public and private sectors by providing the largest in-house test menu. We leverage economies of scale with our high volume of tests (over 32 million tests conducted per year), and we run an agile operation that ensures accurate, reliable, and timely diagnostics, delivered to our customers.

It also plays a pivotal role in using its laboratory diagnostics network to conduct public screening programmes and population health management, as well as spearheading COVID-19 screening efforts in the UAE. Bringing unparalleled efficiencies and redefining industry standards, PureLab has proven itself as a partner of choice.

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

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