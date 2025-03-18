Shareholders to review the dividend proposal and financial position at the AGM on 9 April

Abu Dhabi – PureHealth Holding PJSC (“PureHealth” or “the Group”) (ADX Symbol: PUREHEALTH), the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced a proposal for its first-ever dividend distribution since listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in December 2023. The Board of Directors has recommended a total dividend of AED 343 million (AED 3.09 fils per share) for the 2024 financial year, representing 20% of the Group’s net profit. The proposal is set for shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 9 April 2025.

This follows the completion of PureHealth’s first full financial year as a publicly listed company, reflecting the Group’s strong performance and financial resilience. The proposed dividend highlights the strength of PureHealth’s balance sheet, its ability to generate returns for shareholders, and its capacity to grow the business while maintaining a robust capital position.

The remainder of the Group’s profits will be retained, providing financial flexibility to support future growth plans and potential global expansion opportunities.

PureHealth concluded the 2024 financial year with exceptionally strong financial performance, underscored by revenues of AED 25.8 billion, EBITDA of AED 4.1 billion, and a net profit of AED 1.7 billion. Bolstered by a substantial cash position of AED 11.9 billion and maintaining an impressively low leverage ratio of approximately 0.1x, the Group’s balance sheet provides ample strategic flexibility. Operating within a resilient sector, PureHealth’s robust financial footing positions it comfortably to pursue its ambitious growth and acquisition agenda, further solidifying its status as a prominent healthcare group in the region and beyond.

As part of its continued growth, PureHealth recently acquired a 60% stake in Hellenic Healthcare Group from the global private equity firm CVC, which will remain as a minority partner alongside PureHealth within the acquired entity. The Group remains focused on expanding its presence and capabilities to drive excellence across its global operations.

The proposed dividend marks a key milestone in PureHealth’s journey as a publicly listed entity, reflecting its strong financial standing and commitment to delivering shareholder value. Pending approval at the AGM, the dividend distribution will demonstrate the Group’s ability to generate returns and create value for shareholders.