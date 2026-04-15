Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Pure Gold Jewellers, one of the region’s leading jewellery retail brands, today announced the reopening of its flagship store at Abu Dhabi Mall.

The move underscores the company’s continued investment in high-performing retail destinations and its confidence in Abu Dhabi’s sustained economic strength and evolving retail landscape.

The UAE remains the company’s core growth market, contributing approximately 70 percent of total regional revenue, supported by a network of stores in UAE, Qatar and Oman.

“Our expansion strategy is driven by long-term conviction, not short-term market cycles,” said Karim Merchant, MD and CEO of Pure Gold Group. “The UAE continues to demonstrate exceptional resilience, supported by visionary leadership, economic diversification, and sustained consumer demand. While global conditions remain dynamic, we view this as a temporary phase within a much larger 5-10 year growth trajectory. Our confidence is reflected in consistent performance, including double digit YoY revenue growth in UAE, which reinforces our commitment to continued investment in the market.”

Abu Dhabi Mall remains a strategically significant retail destination within Pure Gold Jewellers’ portfolio, serving a diverse customer base of residents, professionals, and international visitors.

“We continue to adopt a balanced retail strategy that integrates both high-footfall tourist destinations and community-centric malls. This dual approach enables Pure Gold Jewellers to engage effectively with both international shoppers and long-term resident customers, while ensuring consistent brand visibility and stable performance across market cycles,” added Merchant.

As part of its evolving retail model, Pure Gold Jewellers continues to invest in omnichannel capabilities, with digital platforms now influencing significant purchase journeys across the UAE. Online engagement and digital discovery are increasingly complementing in-store experiences, supporting a seamless and integrated customer journey.

Looking ahead, the company aims to strengthen its footprint across key regional markets over the next 3-5 years, targeting new store openings and sustained mid-to-high single digit to double-digit growth across core markets. Expansion will remain selective and disciplined, guided by long-term economic fundamentals, market readiness, and brand alignment.

Founded in 1989 by Firoz Merchant, Pure Gold Jewellers has grown from a single store in Dubai into one of the region’s most established jewellery retail chains. The company operates in the accessible luxury segment, offering a curated portfolio of gold, diamond, and platinum jewellery, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern retail innovation and standardized service excellence across all touchpoints.

For more information go to https://pugold.com/

Media enquiries – Nandini Vohra nandini@theguildpr.com