Dubai, UAE: Pulse iD and Loylogic have announced a strategic partnership to reshape how banks, fintechs, and merchants drive customer engagement through loyalty.

By bringing together Pulse iD’s AI-powered personalization and real-time engagement technology with Loylogic’s global reward experiences and marketplace infrastructure, the collaboration creates a next-generation loyalty offering built for the digital-first consumer.

Pulse iD enables real-time, context-aware interactions through card-linked offers, location-based triggers, and behavioral AI. Loylogic complements this with deep capabilities in loyalty commerce, including merchant-funded rewards, global fulfillment, and access to a diverse catalog of over 10 million rewards—ranging from merchandise and gift cards to experiences and travel.

“This partnership allows us to combine our engagement technology with a rich global reward inventory,” said Rashindu, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Pulse iD. “Together, we’re enabling loyalty programs to move from retrospective rewards to intelligent, real-time engagement that’s both personalized and instantly actionable.”

“With Pulse iD’s real-time capabilities and Loylogic’s reach across 50 million+ loyalty consumers, we’re creating a smarter way to engage,” said Gabi Kool, CEO of Loylogic. “Our strengths in sourcing, fulfillment, and Loyalty-as-a-Media™ ensure that offers are not only hyper-relevant—but also discoverable, scalable, and rewarding for both brands and consumers.”

The combined solution unlocks new revenue and engagement opportunities for financial institutions and merchants by offering:

AI-driven personalization and behavioral targeting

Card-linked, real-time offers embedded in customer journeys

Curated, merchant-funded deals across global and local markets

Expanded brand exposure via mobile apps, loyalty shops, inflight experiences, and more

Announced during Seamless ME 2025, this collaboration reflects a shared vision to evolve loyalty from points-based transactions to real-time, data-powered experiences that deliver measurable value and long-term customer retention.

About Loylogic

With offices in Switzerland, UAE, India and Latvia, Loylogic is a global leader in rewards commerce, helping brands and loyalty programs maximize customer value through marketplace solutions, global fulfillment, and merchant-funded rewards ecosystem. With a reach of 50M+ consumers and 10M+ rewards, Loylogic powers loyalty growth through choice, scale, and profitability.

About Pulse iD

Pulse iD helps banks, fintechs, and digital wallets deliver real-time customer engagement using AI and card-linked offers. Operating across multiple global markets, Pulse iD’s platform supports over 110 million API calls per month, delivering intelligent, contextual loyalty interactions at scale.