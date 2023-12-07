Puck launches ‘your creativity, infinite possibilities’ sustainability awareness campaign in UAE, KSA and Oman



Puck collaborates with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and regional retail partners to encourage everyday upcycling habits



Dubai, UAE: As the worlds gathers for COP28 to deliver tangible climate action, Puck announced today the launch of ‘your creativity, infinite possibilities’ sustainability awareness campaign which aims to promote everyday food packaging upcycling habits in homes across UAE, KSA and Oman.



Puck's campaign is aimed at inspiring consumers to find new, fun and practical ways to re-use their Puck glass jars, keeping in mind the limited capability of glass recyclability within the MENA region. The new initiative aligns closely with the 12th United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, which focuses on Responsible consumption and production.



Puck, a global brand with purpose, belonging to Arla Foods multinational dairy company, strives to build a better future for generations to come and believes that the actions we take today will support a Stronger Planet and enable Stronger People. Puck continuously steps up on sustainable initiatives such as reducing waste and CO2 emissions in its operations to bring consumers the goodness of dairy through nutritious products. By inviting all cheese-lovers to upcycle their favourite jars, Puck aims to encourage consumers to unleash their creativity by being more environmentally conscious, reinforcing UAE's vision to eliminate landfill waste by 2030 and Saudi’s National Centre for Waste Management’s goal to divert 82% of waste away from landfills.



As part of its mission to promote awareness to repurposing used jars, Puck is providing a bank of innovative and inspiring ideas through its website and social media channels spanning from decorative items and planters to candle holders and food containers, opening a world of limitless possibilities.



Yahia Adel Z AlSharif, Head of Category at Arla Foods, commented on the launch of the initiative saying: “As a leader in the spreadable cheese market, we believe that it is our role to inspire and encourage our consumers to reuse the jars after consumption. As COP28 is aimed at making a dramatic course correction to climate issues, we are delighted to play our role alongside the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in UAE and our regional retail partners to help promote the sustainability conversation at home and create a positive influence within our communities.”



Hajar Bakhit Alketbi, Director of Government Communication at MOCCAE said: “To reduce food waste in the UAE, we need to find practical solutions to reduce, reuse and recycle waste. At the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, we are committed to addressing unsustainable patterns of consumption and production and have put food and food waste high up on our agenda for COP28. It is vital we create a tangible change in consumer habits and generate more conversations about sustainability across the UAE. I welcome Puck’s new campaign to inspire people to reuse and upcycle their glass jars.”



Starting this week, Puck is actively spearheading an extensive campaign across KSA, UAE, and Oman within stores, employing vibrant activations, compelling in-store communication, and exclusive, captivating promotional packs to drive widespread awareness for the initiative.



For more information on Puck’s campaign and to view the library of upcycling ideas, visit https://www.puckarabia.com/en/reusable-jars/

