Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Excitement, creativity, and style filled the Mall of the Emirates last night, as the all-new Psycho Bunny store celebrated its grand opening, a flagship project under Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle. The store opening event showcased the unique character of the brand, as well as the vibrant atmosphere that has come to define this iconic shopping destination. The store opening was inaugurated by Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle CEO, Fahed Ghanim and Khalifa Bin Braik, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management (Shopping Malls and Hotels).

One of the standout features of the grand opening was the presence of renowned DJ, whose beats kept the energy high throughout the event. Adding to the atmosphere of urban chic and creativity, live graffiti artists from Alienz Crew, an acclaimed Dubai-based graffiti collective, lent their talents to the occasion. Alienz Crew is known for their exceptional artistry and dedication to transforming the urban landscape of Dubai into a canvas of positivity and creativity, aligning with the ethos of the Psycho Bunny brand.

Psycho Bunny redefines the classics with unique style and peerless quality, giving tradition an updated edge, a concept that is set to resonate with Dubai audiences and beyond. As a fashion brand, Psycho Bunny thrives on blending the timeless elegance of classic style with a daringly-unique and colour driven twist. The brand's unmistakable logo, featuring a cheeky bunny donning a skull mask, perfectly encapsulates the playful irreverence that sets Psycho Bunny apart. Offering a meticulously curated selection of clothing and accessories, Psycho Bunny speaks to those who not only appreciate exceptional craftsmanship but also relish making a bold and distinctive fashion statement.

Fahed Ghanim, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle stated, “Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle is thrilled to open the first Psycho Bunny store in the Middle East, a premium menswear brand that perfectly complements our existing portfolio and highlights our commitment to deliver unique and disruptive fashion experiences for our customers. Psycho Bunny’s combination of edgy and timeless designs will resonate well with the discerning tastes of our shoppers in the region.”

He continued “The brand’s decision to open a flagship store in Dubai in partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle not only underscores the potential of this market, but also exemplifies the confidence in our ecosystem to support and elevate internationally renowned brands. We are honoured to welcome Psycho Bunny to our portfolio and we are sure our profound knowledge of the market, combined with Psycho Bunny’s distinctive offerings, will pave the way for enduring success.”

This Psycho Bunny store opening aligns with the fact that Middle Eastern fashion and shopping trends have experienced a significant shift, continuing to pivot towards independent, niche brands. This shift is something that Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle has observed with THAT Concept Store, which continues to collaborate with independent brands to bring unique and authentic fashion to the region.

The grand opening of the Psycho Bunny store at Mall of the Emirates was a testament to the commitment of Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle to stay at the forefront of retail innovation and deliver exceptional experiences to its customers.

