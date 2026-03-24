Following eight months of strategic development, PRSONAME emerges as a new AI-powered personal branding and leadership influence platform, set to redefine how executives, founders, and organizations build visibility, credibility, and influence in an increasingly digital world.

Operating across key markets including the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), the United Kingdom, and India, PRSONAME introduces a unified platform that brings together public relations, corporate leadership training, and AI-powered video content creation into one seamless ecosystem. The platform is designed to address a growing gap in the market, where leaders are expected to communicate consistently, build strong personal brands, and engage audiences across multiple channels; yet often rely on fragmented services and time-intensive processes.

In today’s business environment, leadership influence extends far beyond traditional roles. Executives and entrepreneurs are now expected to shape narratives, share insights, and position themselves as trusted voices within their industries. PRSONAME responds to this shift by combining artificial intelligence with strategic communications expertise and leadership development frameworks, enabling users to transform their expertise into scalable visibility and authority.

PRSONAME was founded by Premal Patel and Zeina Akkawi, who bring together over 25 years of experience in the marketing sector across the region, supported by deep expertise in public relations, corporate communications, and building leadership presence and influence across global markets. The platform is further grounded in more than two decades of experience in public relations, corporate communications, and leadership positioning on an international scale.

Co-Founder Premal Patel highlighted the importance of integrating leadership development with AI-driven communication tools saying: “The way organizations develop leaders is evolving rapidly, and there is a clear need for more scalable and impactful training solutions. PRSONAME’s Corporate Training AI tools provide a structured yet flexible approach to building leadership capabilities, particularly in communication, influence, and executive presence. At the same time, the AI Video Studio is a gamechanger for both individuals and organizations, allowing them to produce high-quality, consistent content on a scale. Together, these elements create a powerful platform that supports both individual growth and organizational transformation.”

PRSONAME’s platform is structured around three core pillars: AI PR Tools for personal branding and media positioning, Corporate Training AI Tools designed to enhance leadership communication and executive presence, and an AI Video Studio that enables the creation of high-quality video content for thought leadership, training, and digital engagement.

Commenting on the launch, Co-Founder Zeina Akkawi said: “For years, public relations has been perceived as complex, fragmented, and often inaccessible to many leaders. What we are doing with PRSONAME is redefining PR through AI making it more strategic, scalable, and aligned with how leaders communicate today. At the same time, we are introducing AI Video Studio as a powerful tool to help leaders turn their ideas into compelling visual content and enabling organizations to build consistent visibility through video. PRSONAME brings everything together into one platform, allowing leaders to move from being present to being truly influential.”

PRSONAME also benefits from strategic infrastructure partnerships that support its global operations, including payment and financial solutions that enable seamless transactions across markets.

By bringing together public relations, leadership training, and personal branding into a single AI-powered platform, PRSONAME eliminates the need for multiple providers and simplifies the process of building influence in today’s competitive landscape. The platform is positioned to support leaders and organizations as they navigate the evolving demands of digital communication, thought leadership, and global visibility.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries, PRSONAME aims to become a leading platform for leadership influence; helping individuals and organizations communicate more effectively, build stronger reputations, and scale their impact across borders.

For more information, visit www.prsoname.com

Join the Waiting List: https://prsoname.com/join-the-waiting-list/

About PRSONAME

The name PRSONAME reflects the platform’s core philosophy. “PR” stands for Public Relations, while “PRsona” represents Persona and Personal Branding, emphasizing the importance of how individuals are perceived and positioned. “Sona,” which means gold in Sanskrit, symbolizes value, strength, and distinction. “ME” reflects both the individual; ‘Me’ as a person; and the regional focus on the Middle East, where the platform has strong roots and growth ambitions.

Together, PRSONAME represents the idea of transforming individuals and companies into Gold in the PR sphere.

PRSONAME was created in response to a fundamental shift in how leadership, communication, and influence are built today. As digital platforms and artificial intelligence reshape industries, traditional approaches to public relations, marketing, and leadership training have become fragmented, time-intensive, and difficult to scale.

Today’s leaders are expected not only to manage organizations, but also to shape narratives, communicate consistently, and build trust across multiple channels. This growing demand requires more integrated and intelligent solutions.

PRSONAME addresses this by bringing together public relations, personal branding, and corporate training into a single AI-powered platform. By leveraging AI, it enables leaders and organizations to streamline communication, create high-quality content, and build influence more efficiently.

This shift to AI is not just technological; it represents a new way of building influence, enabling personalization at scale, real-time content creation, and smarter, data-driven communication.

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/prsoname/?viewAsMember=true

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Media Contact:

Kristie Templa (PAZ Marketing)

kristie@pazmarketing.com

Jackie Hisita (PAZ Marketing)

jacky@pazmarketing.com