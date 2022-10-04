Abu Dhabi: As part of its ongoing efforts to support the country's Emiratisation drive and encourage UAE Nationals to become integral members of the industry, leading full-service real estate company Provis, in partnership with the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), has launched its new internship programme, "Communities Managers Future Leaders (CM Future Leaders)”. As part of the initiative, 12 fresh graduate Emirati nationals will participate in a yearlong on the-job-training across various Owners’ Association skills and disciplines.

As part of the new partnership, Provis and the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) will collaborate to launch, run, and implement an internship programme for CM Future Leaders in the field of joint-owned property community management in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The CM Future Leaders initiative aims to support young Nationals in their transition from university to becoming future leaders in the Owners Association field.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, CEO of RERA, said, “We are proud to be a part of the UAE's "Projects of the 50", which aim to strengthen young Emirati workforce by providing them with the skills and qualifications they need for a better future. The collaboration with Provis will help us further strengthen our mission of educating and enlightening Emirati youth interested in the real estate industry and we are confident that by launching the CM Future Leaders programme, we will be able to attract and support the best Emirati talent in the field of Owners Association."

HP Aengaar, CEO of Provis said, “Emirati youth have incredible talents that can be further explored. In line with the UAE government's ongoing focus on building local human capabilities on knowledge and innovation, we have a great responsibility to support the nation's Emiratisation goals, as well as to empower and foster the next generation of leaders with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive.”

He added, “Our year-long on-the-job training internship programme will provide candidates with comprehensive experience in Owners’ Association management and prepare them to maximise their potential for future job opportunities in this highly rewarding sector. The programme will be produced in two stages: theory and practice. During the theory stage, candidates will be trained on the main concepts and principles of Owners Association through RERA. Following this, candidates will be introduced to the RERA operating model and then assigned to Provis managed communities for a year of training.”

At the end of the internship, Provis and RERA will issue certificates of completion to graduates and may offer star performers job opportunities with RERA or Provis.

About Provis:

Provis is a full-service real estate company that offers deep industry knowledge, technical expertise, and a commitment to exceptional service with a dedicated team that works as one to deliver integrated real estate services and solutions in the UAE and the wider region. From Property Consultancy & Management, Owners' Association Consultancy & Management, Retail Management, Clubhouse & Lifestyle Management, Sales & Leasing, to Building Consultancy, Valuation and Advisory as well as Franchising services, Provis applies innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology to add tangible value for clients as well as their properties at every stage of the property lifecycle.

Provis currently manages over 25,000 units under property management and nearly 38,000 units under owners' association management in the UAE and wider region and manages over 1 million sqm of assets spread across 23 reputable commercial buildings. The company also manages over 600,000 sqm Gross Leasable Area (GLA) of retail assets across 4 shopping malls and 26 retail community destinations. Provis is also home to over 1400 retail brands.

About Dubai Land Department:

Dubai Land Department (DLD) was found in May 1960 to establish the most prominent real estate sector in the Middle East and in the world.

DLD provides outstanding services to all its customers whilst developing the necessary legislation to propel the real estate sector in Dubai, organizing and promoting real estate investment, and spreading industry knowledge. DLD seeks regional and worldwide innovation in real estate with the aid of its active organizations that include: Real Estate Regulatory Agency, the regulatory arm, Real Estate Investment Management & Promotion Center, the investment arm, Dubai Real Estate Institute, the educational arm, and Rental Dispute Center, the judicial arm.