Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – After a successful exhibition at Arab Health in Dubai, ProvenMed has taken a leap forward at LEAP Riyadh 2025, attracting strong interest from healthcare professionals, investors, and industry leaders with its revolutionary Livv app and testing kits.

Livv provides instant, AI-driven urine analysis, offering real-time insights into key health indicators such as UTIs, ketones, kidney function, and overall wellness. By enabling continuous, at-home health monitoring, Livv empowers individuals to take proactive steps toward better health—detecting potential issues early and reducing reliance on reactive medical interventions.

"Livv is transforming home diagnostics by making real-time health insights accessible to everyone," said Amine Stali, CEO of ProvenMed. "With instant, at-home testing, people can track key health markers before symptoms arise, empowering them to make informed decisions about their well-being."

Souheil Guessoum, Co-Founder of ProvenMed, added, "This is more than just an innovation—it’s a shift toward proactive, AI-driven health management. Livv enables individuals to understand their bodies in real time, taking control of their health like never before."

Building on its success at LEAP, ProvenMed is actively forging strategic partnerships to expand Livv’s global reach and establish AI-powered home diagnostics as the new standard in digital health.

About ProvenMed

ProvenMed is a pioneering healthcare technology company dedicated to advancing AI-powered digital health solutions. With a strong focus on preventive care and home diagnostics, ProvenMed develops innovative medical devices and digital tools that empower individuals to take control of their health. By integrating cutting-edge AI and real-time health insights, the company is redefining how people monitor and manage their well-being, ensuring accessible and proactive healthcare solutions for all.

