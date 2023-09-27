ProSep, the global leader in high efficiency mixing and water treatment solutions, has announced significant expansion in the Middle East through three new contract awards.

The new contracts will see ProSep deliver its leading proprietary products to sites across key locations, as the region looks to strengthen its focus on embracing technologies that reduce chemical and wash water consumption and costs.

Through new business relationships with major operators, ProSep will deliver its “AIM” and “MAX+” high efficiency mixers to enhance the efficiency of fossil fuel processing across three sites in the KSA and Oman regions.

These new contracts will empower oil producers within the region to improve operational efficiency through enhanced injection, dispersion, and mixing of production chemicals and wash water. This allows the operators to optimize the separation process and crude product quality while also reducing the use of critical water resources, minimize the handling risks and transportation costs, and create operational stability.

ProSep’s expansion in the Middle East follows contract awards in Europe and America and is a testament to its commitment to building robust relationships with existing clients and new partners. This commitment is highlighted and aided by the appointment of Sheraz Khan as Regional Sales Manager for the MENA region.

Discussing growth in the region and his new role, Sheraz said: “Joining ProSep during this dynamic period is truly exciting, especially given the Middle East's increasing emphasis on cost reduction and reduced critical resource use. These recent contracts demonstrate that ProSep's solutions are not just about efficiency; they are about driving positive outcomes. We are not only meeting the needs of our established partners but expanding into new territories and enabling more operators to benefit from our innovative technologies. Although established in the Middle East, the recent awards prove there is still so much we have to offer to local operators.”

ProSep's continued success in the Middle East reaffirms its position as a global leader in oilfield technologies. Its high efficiency mixing solutions are both replacing conventional methods and setting new industry standards. ProSep’s mixing technologies allow a 25% to 50% reduction in chemical and wash water injection and enhanced plant efficiency, saving millions of dollars to operators every year and representing a significant step toward efficient use of critical resources.

Issued on behalf of ProSep by ThinkPR. For further information, contact Leigh-Ann Rogie at leigh-ann@thinkpr.co.uk