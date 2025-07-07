Dubai: Property Network is pleased to announce the successful sale of The Observatory, ultra-exclusive Presidential Suite at Akala by Arada, an iconic project by Arada for AED 125 million, located strategically between Downtown Dubai and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The Observatory Presidential Suite spans over 23,000 square feet, offering breathtaking panoramic views of both the Downtown skyline and DIFC. As one of Dubai’s most significant ultra-prime residential transactions in 2025, the sale underscores the growing demand for properties that combine luxury living with health-centric design

Akala is the first development in the region to integrate ultra-luxury hospitality with medical-grade wellness, precision diagnostics, and performance-enhancing amenities. Designed for those who value longevity and well-being as much as design and location, the project provides a comprehensive lifestyle ecosystem catering to the world’s most discerning clientele.

The transaction was successfully led by Mr. Furqan Tabani (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Aasim Aminuddin (Client Manager) of Property Network, who provided end-to-end advisory and representation for the client, ensuring a seamless, high-value experience.

“We are incredibly proud to have concluded this milestone deal, which reflects not only the market’s appetite for integrated luxury-wellness residences but also Property Network’s continued ability to deliver excellence for our clients,” said Furqan Tabani, CEO of Property Network.

This landmark sale comes at a particularly meaningful time, as Property Network celebrates its 20th anniversary—marking two decades of trusted expertise, leadership, and impact in the Dubai real estate sector.