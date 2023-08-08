DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Property Finder, the leading property portal in the MENA region, has announced the launch of Data Guru – a new set of features that unlocks insights and data about properties to allow better decision-making. The new tool within the Property Finder website and app serves as a one-stop solution for all the information home seekers are typically looking for.

As a trusted partner on the home search journey, Property Finder continues to innovate to address critical pain points in the home search journey which include a time-intensive property research process, absence of comprehensive data, as well as lack of trust and transparency. To address these issues, Property Finder has carefully curated Data Guru in line with the latest industry trends.

With the rising demand for ownership and evolving property preferences continue to shape the future of real estate, the new tool aims to become a reliable companion to home seekers from exploration all the way to decision-making. Data Guru empowers users with comprehensive and relevant content so that they can find the right home in the right location at the right price and view all the insights needed to make an informed decision in one place.

Christophe de Rassenfosse, Chief Product Officer at Property Finder, said: “Our goal is to keep empowering our homeseekers in their home search journey and that translates into everything we pursue. We’ve noticed that the lack of trust continues to be a struggle in the industry among property searchers. People are looking for reliable sources that provide everything they need in one place - from location insights to pricing data. Data Guru has been designed to solve this problem by bringing together an intuitive, user-friendly and accessible interface that simplifies search and helps make smarter decisions.”

With the all-new Data Guru, home seekers can take advantage of a variety of tools, including:

Price Map offers a snapshot of the pricing of properties for rent and sale in different parts of Dubai on an affordability heatmap, enabling home seekers to easily identify areas that won’t put a strain on their budget.

offers a snapshot of the pricing of properties for rent and sale in different parts of Dubai on an affordability heatmap, enabling home seekers to easily identify areas that won’t put a strain on their budget. Under Community Insights , home seekers can see average prices for renting and buying according to the number of bedrooms, get to know popular buildings in the community, view available properties, and read reviews and FAQs, in addition to finding similar areas. They can also choose the best community for their needs based on various criteria - from family-friendliness to availability of green spaces. This can help them narrow down their options.

, home seekers can see average prices for renting and buying according to the number of bedrooms, get to know popular buildings in the community, view available properties, and read reviews and FAQs, in addition to finding similar areas. They can also choose the best community for their needs based on various criteria - from family-friendliness to availability of green spaces. This can help them narrow down their options. Residential Insights allows users to view the pricing of nearby towers, average historical prices, supply of residential units in the community, ratings and reviews, as well as building age and images. They can filter the insights by renting or buying, apartments or villas, and the number of bedrooms. The Price Trends subsection shows them how the prices in the given building or subcommunity have evolved over the past year, two years, and five years, including a comparison against the whole community. Meanwhile, through Similar Transactions (Properties Like This) , home seekers can find out historical rent and sale prices for similar properties in the same tower or subcommunity. An Explore menu, where users can browse all types of insights, appears throughout the search journey.

allows users to view the pricing of nearby towers, average historical prices, supply of residential units in the community, ratings and reviews, as well as building age and images. They can filter the insights by renting or buying, apartments or villas, and the number of bedrooms. The subsection shows them how the prices in the given building or subcommunity have evolved over the past year, two years, and five years, including a comparison against the whole community. Meanwhile, through , home seekers can find out historical rent and sale prices for similar properties in the same tower or subcommunity. An Explore menu, where users can browse all types of insights, appears throughout the search journey. New Projects provides a handy overview of all recently launched as well as upcoming projects in the UAE.

provides a handy overview of all recently launched as well as upcoming projects in the UAE. Rent vs Buy Calculator helps home seekers decide whether they would be better off renting or buying by calculating their potential monthly rent and mortgage costs.

As Property Finder continues to transform the PropTech ecosystem by empowering home seekers with everything they need for an informed decision, Data Guru contributes to making the process easier. The feature can be accessed on https://www.propertyfinder.ae/ or on the Property Finder application, available for download on Google Play and Apple Store.

