First PropTech awareded with the AI Seal by Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, certifying trusted AI companies that contribute to innovation and the economy

Prop-AI provides the most data-driven and transparent way to invest in Dubai real estate enabling anyone to become a professional real estate investor within minutes

Dubai, UAE – During AI Week at the Museum of the Future, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum awarded Prop-AI, along with 8 other companies, the Dubai AI Seal, distinguishing it as one of the UAE’s most trusted and impactful AI companies. Prop-AI is the first PropTech company to receive this prestigious certification from the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI).

The AI Seal recognizes organizations that apply artificial intelligence in meaningful, ethical, and economically significant ways. For Prop-AI, it affirms its mission to transform real estate investment in Dubai by making it radically more intelligent, accessible, and data-driven.

At the center of this transformation is map.prop-ai.com—launched this week, this tool is an interactive AI-powered investment map that lets users discover and evaluate prime real estate opportunities in real time with an investment lense. Built on over 3 billion verified data points, including direct integration with Dubai Land Department records, the platform helps investors make faster, better, and more strategic decisions.

Prop-AI enables first-time investor and seasoned buyers with:

Time savings by automating research, analysis, and deal sourcing

Smarter decisions through AI-led property valuation, rental yield, and growth forecasts

Higher returns by arming Prop-AI advisors with real-time data and negotiation tools

In addition to serving individual investors, Prop-AI also offers enterprise-grade solutions to brokerages, developers, institutional investors, and regulators looking to harness AI for better decision-making and operational performance.

The company’s recognition comes amid growing support from both public and private sectors. Prop-AI is part of the Dubai Land Department’s REES innovation initiative, a member of the Dubai PropTech Group, and backed by investors including Plus VC, and Oraseya Capital, among others. It recently won the Startup World Cup Regionals and will represent the UAE in Silicon Valley this October.

For more info, visit www.prop-ai.com or explore the investment map at map.prop-ai.com.

Media Contact:

Prop-AI Communications Team

📧 media@prop-ai.com