Dubai, UAE – Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced the global availability of Proofpoint Prime Threat Protection, the industry’s first and only comprehensive human-centric cybersecurity solution that brings together previously disparate critical threat defense capabilities—protection against multistage attacks across digital channels, impersonation protection, and risk-based employee guidance and education—in a single integrated solution. Built to protect people wherever and however they work, Proofpoint Prime helps foster long-term resilience against today’s emerging attacks while reducing cyber risk and operational costs for organizations.

As organizations face an overwhelming array of fragmented, siloed and reactive cybersecurity tools, Proofpoint Prime is the industry’s only integrated solution that unifies threat defense and human risk management into seamless workflows that span the full attack chain. Proofpoint Prime consolidates real-time threat detection, response, and behavior-based guidance across communication and digital channels to lower operational overhead and costs, accelerate time to response, and equip security teams for a future powered by AI-driven security automation.

In today’s expanding digital workspace, where 90% of breaches involve the human element, threat actors exploit people however they work—via email, cloud apps, messaging, browsers, file sharing, collaboration tools, and social media. In addition to targeting multiple channels, they also use a variety of techniques spanning social engineering, malicious links, impersonation, and compromised accounts to bypass traditional, fragmented defenses as part of their multistage attacks. For example, the ransomware group Black Basta has used email-based subscription bombing followed by Microsoft Teams messages to impersonate IT support and compromise organizations.

To defend against these multistage, multichannel attacks, enterprises today use 45 or more disconnected cybersecurity tools on average[1], each with separate workflows, interfaces, and integrations. Most also rely on standalone security awareness platforms that are disconnected from real threat activity, resulting in minimal behavior change and poor operational efficiency for security teams. Organizations spend millions managing these siloes while critical tasks like incident triage, takedown, and user remediation are often delayed or overlooked due to complexity and staffing gaps.

Unlike disparate tools that treat threats and human behaviors as separate challenges, Proofpoint Prime changes this dynamic by bringing them together in intelligent workflows—transforming signals into actionable risk insights, streamlining operations, and delivering scalable protection. The result: stronger threat prevention, reduced costs, faster response times, and lasting human resilience. Organizations that unify their defenses with a single human-centric security solution have saved $2.7M on average in reduced risk exposure and avoided $390K in operational costs. Proofpoint Prime simplifies deployment with pre-built integrations and licensing efficiencies, offering an unmatched economic model for modern security teams.

"The most damaging attacks continue to target people, and security teams are overwhelmed by siloed software, scattered threat signals, and rising costs,” said Darren Lee, executive vice president and general manager, Threat Protection Group at Proofpoint. “Today’s collaboration landscape demands an adaptive approach. With Proofpoint Prime, organizations no longer need to stitch together dozens of disconnected detection and response tools and employee education. It integrates protection across multiple channels and attack stages, providing organizations a level of protection and peace of mind that is unmatched in the industry."

Proofpoint Prime Threat Protection: A Unified Answer to Fractured Defenses

To simplify threat defense for organizations, Proofpoint Prime brings together four critical capabilities in a single, integrated solution:

Multichannel Defense with Nexus AI: Defends against threats across email, cloud apps, collaboration tools, messaging, browsers, and social platforms. Nexus AI applies consistent threat detection across all digital channels to eliminate blind spots and ensure full-surface protection.

Defends against threats across email, cloud apps, collaboration tools, messaging, browsers, and social platforms. Nexus AI applies consistent threat detection across all digital channels to eliminate blind spots and ensure full-surface protection. Multistage Attack Protection: Identifies and remediates account takeovers, lateral movement, and supply chain attacks through a unified detection and response workflow. Proofpoint Prime gives SecOps teams full visibility and the ability to investigate and act faster.

Identifies and remediates account takeovers, lateral movement, and supply chain attacks through a unified detection and response workflow. Proofpoint Prime gives SecOps teams full visibility and the ability to investigate and act faster. Human Risk-Based Guidance and Insights: Provides employees real-time, risk-based guidance and education tailored to their behavior, while equipping security teams with adaptive insights to enforce dynamic policy and coach at-risk employees.

Provides employees real-time, risk-based guidance and education tailored to their behavior, while equipping security teams with adaptive insights to enforce dynamic policy and coach at-risk employees. Comprehensive Impersonation Protection: Combines email authentication, brand protection, and takedown services into a single system that protects trusted domains against domain spoofing and malicious lookalikes.

Built for Today. Ready for Agentic AI Tomorrow.

Proofpoint Prime Threat Protection is designed for today’s most urgent cyber risks and tomorrow’s intelligent automation. Its architecture is ready to support agentic AI, enabling organizations to automate tasks like threat investigation, abuse mailbox triage, and collaboration tool forensics. Proofpoint will continue to enhance its features and capabilities.

Availability

Proofpoint Prime Threat Protection is available globally today, with additional capabilities rolling out through Q2 2025. For more information, visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/threat-protection.

