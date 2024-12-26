Dubai– Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, announced it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms. The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Email Gateways was last published in 2015, wherein Proofpoint was recognized as a Leader for seven consecutive times.

Gartner evaluated 14 vendors for its 2024 report and recognized Proofpoint as a Leader for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

“We believe the Gartner evaluation further validates our strategy of delivering industry-first, advanced threat detection capabilities to protect against every type of human-centric threat in every way a user might encounter it,” said Darren Lee, executive vice president and general manager, Security Products and Services Group. “We feel this recognition is reinforced by our investment in rapid innovation, helping to solve the real email security challenges of today while leveraging customer insights and market trends to uncover the challenges of tomorrow.”

Email remains the leading vector used by threat actors to target employees and infiltrate an organization. What makes cyber attacks like business email compromise (BEC), credential phishing and account takeover so successful is how effectively they target people using a personalized, multi-pronged approach. To stop these modern attacks, organizations require a defense-in-depth approach as opposed to siloed-based email security tools.

Proofpoint’s Threat Protection aims to set the standard for how organizations address human risk, leveraging two key proprietary platform elements: Proofpoint Nexus, a multi-layered AI, behavioral, and threat detection ensemble that identifies and prevents advanced email-borne threats; and Proofpoint Zen, a set of control point technologies that deliver comprehensive protection across email, collaboration apps, and the cloud. Together, they provide a cohesive experience that brings human-centric protection to end users and security professionals alike, stopping 99.99% of all email threats before they are delivered to inboxes.

Over the past year, Proofpoint has introduced several groundbreaking capabilities including:

Pre-delivery LLM-based Detection: We believe Proofpoint has the industry’s first and only pre-delivery threat detection engine that uses semantic analysis to understand message intent, powered by a large language model (LLM) engine to stop advanced email threats such as email fraud, credential harvesting, and social engineering attacks before they can be delivered to Microsoft 365 or Google Workplace inboxes.

Continuous Protection against URL-based Threats: Proofpoint pre-delivery detection identifies and blocks attacks before they land in users’ inboxes, eliminating the chance a user may activate them. Suspicious messages with URLs are held for sandbox analysis and delivered messages are continually monitored for links that may change or become malicious over time.

Adaptive Email Security: An Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) solution that offers an additional layer of behavioral AI-based detection to stop targeted threats such as lateral internal phishing and advanced email fraud for the most at-risk employees. It enriches detections with easy-to-understand explanations about behavioral anomalies and automatically quarantines high confidence threats, while delivering real-time coaching to alert users to risks that don’t contain an obvious malicious payload.

Proofpoint Collab Protection: Extends phishing protection beyond email to protect against malicious URLs delivered via any messaging, collaboration, or social media application. Powered by Proofpoint’s threat intelligence, it provides real-time URL reputation inspection and blocks malicious URLs at click-time.

Adaptive Email Data Loss Prevention (DLP): Automatically detects and prevents accidental and intentional data loss over email before it becomes a costly mistake for organizations. Combining Proofpoint's threat and data loss protection technology and intelligence with AI-powered behavioral and dynamic detection, it closes a gap in DLP strategies, stopping misdirected email to prevent potential reputational damage, customer churn and regulatory fines.

As of December 16, 2024, Proofpoint has an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 in the Email Security Platform market based on 1,162 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™. Visit these 5 star reviews.

For more information about Proofpoint Threat Protection, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/protect-people

