Dubai, UAE – Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced the debut of the Proofpoint Partner Network, an enhanced global partner program designed to help partners grow faster, strengthen their margins, and deliver greater value to customers as cyber threats increasingly target people, data, and AI-driven workflows.

The Proofpoint Partner Network offers a simplified structure and enhanced investments aligned to how customers buy and how partners build sustainable, recurring business. The new program reflects Proofpoint’s long-term commitment to partner-led growth, with deeper incentives, stronger deal protections, and expanded opportunities to build differentiated services around Proofpoint’s market-leading AI-driven platform.

“Partners play a critical role in helping reduce risk, simplify security, and drive measurable outcomes for customers,” said Stan de Boisset, senior vice president of global channels at Proofpoint. “The Proofpoint Partner Network reflects how the market is evolving, built to help our partners win with stronger economics, clearer protections, and the tools they need to build successful, long-term practices around the most trusted human-centric security platform in the market. By aligning our investments to partner growth, simplifying engagement, and leading together in the agentic security era, we’re delivering a program that helps our partners win today and well into the future.”

Redefining partner economics for predictable, long-term growth

At the core of the Proofpoint Partner Network is a renewed focus on partner profitability and predictability. Proofpoint delivers exceptional customer loyalty, with a renewal rate of over 90% and many customer relationships lasting more than a decade, creating a strong foundation for recurring partner revenue.

The new program builds on this strength with enhanced incentives for new customer acquisition and renewals, expanded co-investment through demand generation funds, and the introduction of data security investments to help partners capitalize on one of the fastest-growing areas of customer spend. Strengthened protections for partner-sourced and co-sell opportunities, along with incumbency protection at renewal, ensure partners’ investments are safeguarded across the full customer lifecycle.

The Proofpoint Partner Network is also designed to drive higher win rates, increased margins, and long-term account growth without adding vendors or complexity. Backed by advanced threat intelligence derived from trillions of signals each year, Proofpoint helps partners differentiate in a crowded market while addressing emerging risks in the agentic workspace where people and AI interact.

Simplifying how partners engage and grow

The program introduces three partner tiers — Select, Elite, and Elite+ — that recognize partner investment and performance while providing clear paths to increased benefits and rewards. Middle- and top-tier partners gain access to NFR licenses, enabling hands-on learning, demos, and deeper technical expertise.

To support modern buying motions, Proofpoint is expanding routes to market through the AWS and Microsoft Azure marketplaces, that unlock new opportunities across AI, data security, and services. Looking ahead to 2026, the program will further enable partners to build and scale security services, including health checks and certified deployment offerings, creating new, high-margin revenue streams.

Dr Aleksandar Valjarevic, Acting Chief Executive Officer, HELP AG: “The Proofpoint Partner Network is an exciting opportunity for Help AG to deepen our collaboration with a trusted leader in security, across email, data, and collaboration, and continue providing measurable cybersecurity outcomes to clients. The program’s structure aligns well with our goal of building long-term, recurring, and service-based business models. By working together, we can better serve our customers, expand our services, and stay ahead in a fast-evolving market.”

