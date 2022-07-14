Qatar Tourism (QT) has launched its ‘Summer in Qatar’ campaign which features a whirlwind of shows and exciting indoor entertainment to last all summer. The events can be easily attended by GCC residents thanks to lifted public health measures and attractive promotional packages during the summer season.

With direct flights to Doha averaging one to two hours and the option to drive in for those who prefer travel by road, visa-free travel for citizens of over 95 countries including those of the GCC, and national health apps that are compatible with Qatar (Tawakkalna, Shlonik, Al Hosn, BeAware Bahrain and Tarassud), families are invited to a enjoy an active and hassle-free holiday within close proximity.

Commenting on the upcoming packages tailored to GCC nationals and residents, Berthold Trenkel, Chief Operating Officer at QT said, “We are pleased to offer all-encompassing experiences to our visitors from the region. We invite GCC nationals and residents to spend their summer in Qatar and explore what Qatar has to offer through our special travel-and-stay packages and attractive roster of tours and excursions.”

Family friendly Entertainment

Starting July 14 and to the end of the month, audiences can delight in three spectacular shows set to take place at the Lusail Arena. The 'Alice in Wonderland – Cirque Show’ (July 14-16) tells the tale of Alice as she tumbles into a land of unexpected adventure and fairytale. The spectacular performance sees a swirling mix of musical theatre, ballet, and acrobatics. To follow is the ‘Aladdin and the Magic Lamp – Cirque Show’ (July 21-23), which plays out as a grandiose circus and musical performance, complete with extravagant costumes. Finally, ‘The Smurfs – Live on Stage’ (July 28-30) will entertain kids as they watch the Smurfs cheerfully prepare for their favourite time of year, the annual Spring parade. Tickets start at QAR 145 and can be purchased at Tixbox.com, Virgin Megastore and Q-Tickets.com.

The campaign by Qatar Tourism with the tagline – ‘This is your summer,’ – also highlights popular activities in Qatar that are available year-round, including theme parks, water sports, and cultural destinations.

Qatar Airways travel and experience packages

Catering to a variety of travellers and interests, Qatar Airways has launched several promo packages for guests from the region and that wrap-up every travel aspect including round-trip flights, hotel stays and tailored experiences. For families, adventurous travellers or thrill seekers, packages highlight tickets to the different attractions, whether it is tickets to the family-friendly live shows (‘The Family Package’), a viewing of one of the world’s largest aggregation of whale sharks from a catamaran (‘Whale Sharks Package'), entry to the Desert Falls waterpark featuring more that 50 rides and a stay at the adjacent Hilton Salwa Beach Hotel and Villas (‘Water Park Package’) or tickets to the thrilling indoor theme park, Quest, and the neighbouring Banyan tree hotel (‘Theme Park Package’). Packages can be found on the Qatar Airways page https://www.qatarairwaysholidays.com/ae-en/offers/qatar-holiday-deals/

Alternatively, visitors can check the best vacation and stay packages and curate their own experiences, through browsing the many promo tours and daytrips that have been launched on VisitQatar, fit for the summer season. From scuba diving and stand-up paddle boarding to luxury dinners on a private yacht and retail escapes, visitors can tailor their unique experiences by exploring the following. https://www.visitqatar.qa/intl-en/plan-your-trip/travel-deals-offers

Visitors wishing to find out more about the events running in Qatar throughout July can visit Qatarcalendar.com or follow @qatarcalendar on Facebook and Instagram.