Infinity and Hassan Allam Utilities partner with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources through Misr Petroleum and Gastec to expand Egypt’s EV charging network

Strategic collaboration to deploy DC/ AC chargers Across high-traffic filling stations

Cairo, Egypt: In the presence of H.E. Eng. Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Hassan Allam Utilities and Infinity, in partnership with Misr Petroleum and Gastec, have signed a Shareholders Agreement for the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Egypt. This agreement will leverage the extensive filling station networks of Misr Petroleum and Gastec for installing and operating EV chargers at strategic high-traffic locations across the nation.

This initiative is a key pillar of the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources' strategy to advance sustainable mobility and diversify energy solutions. Under the leadership of H.E. Eng. Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, the ministry has been actively supporting the transition toward cleaner energy alternatives, including electric mobility and natural gas solutions.

The shareholder agreement was signed on the sidelines of EGYPES conference by Mohannad Kamal, Chief Commercial Officer at Hassan Allam Utilities, and Shams Abdel Ghaffar, Managing Director of Infinity EV, Mohamed Maged, Chairman of Misr Petroleum and Abdel Fattah Farahat, Chairman of Gastec,

Nayar Fouad, Co-Founder and CEO, Infinity: "This partnership marks a transformative step in accelerating the adoption of EVs in Egypt. By joining forces with industry leaders, we are not only expanding charging infrastructure but also laying the groundwork for a more sustainable mobility ecosystem. With the support of the Ministry of Petroleum, we are confident that this collaboration will drive the widespread adoption of EVs and strengthen Egypt’s position as a regional leader in electric mobility.”

Dalia Wahba, CEO of Hassan Allam Utilities, commented: "This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in sustainable infrastructure that supports Egypt’s energy transition. By joining forces with industry leaders, we are taking a major step toward building an integrated EV ecosystem that facilitates the shift to sustainable and eco- friendly transportation.”

About Infinity

Established in 2014, Infinity is the only dedicated renewable energy solutions provider in Egypt that develops clean energy solutions across all sectors and scales. Infinity harnesses different resources for power generation – solar, wind and waste-to-energy, and develops other technologies such as green hydrogen, water desalination and electric vehicle (EV) charging grids and solutions, as well as complementary technologies such as battery storage and transmission grids.

In 2020, Infinity along with its partner Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), established Infinity Power, which is now Africa’s largest pure play renewable energy provider – focusing on solar and on-shore wind technologies. The company brings together both founding companies’ strong track records of developing and operating renewable energy assets with a substantial operational portfolio across Egypt, South Africa and Senegal, Infinity Power aims to have 10GW of operational renewable energy projects by 2030.

Infinity group shareholders include Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

About Infinity EV:

Infinity, Egypt's leading renewable energy company, established Infinity EV in 2018 to deploy and operate a nation-wide EV charging network. Infinity EV today is the largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle charging network in Egypt and Africa. Infinity EV partnerships with industries, including commercial, real estate, retail, and filling stations allows it to deliver tailored charging solutions. Infinity EV’s mobile application and 24/7 customer service hotline, gives more control to EV drivers and immediate support whenever required. With 200 charging stations and 700 charging points across 16 governorates, Infinity provides EV drivers the comfort they need to charge their vehicles everywhere they go.

About Hassan Allam Utilities

Hassan Allam Utilities is the investment and development arm of Hassan Allam Holding. The company targets opportunities that address the clean energy market and growing demand for infrastructure services in Egypt and the region. Established in 2017, Hassan Allam Utilities has focused its investment and development efforts on sustainable infrastructure, primarily in renewable energy, water, logistics, mobility, and social infrastructure assets.