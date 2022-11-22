Dubai - Prism Digital, a Dubai based full-service digital marketing company facilitated the participation of Euromercato, the most Authentic Italian food store in the UAE, in the 7th Edition of Italian Cuisine Week 2022 being held in Dubai over the weekend with the launch of the Euromercato’s Good Food Guide Club on WhatsApp for Business API Services - an interactive WhatsApp-driven group.

People interested in cooking Italian food, getting hold of amazing recipes, consuming content on Italian food, recreating popular recipes or looking to prepare their own versions with the best products and ingredients can join this WhatsApp bot and connect with likeminded individuals. Prism has curated exclusive content with the help of some of the best chefs in the business for greater engagement and maximum impact. This was done by using a variety of products under several categories highlighting tips and tricks on how to make sumptuous Italian food thereby driving traffic for Euromercato.

Mr. Gilroy Britto, Marketing Manager, Carluccio’s Middle East shared, "We are very excited for the partnership between Carluccio’s, Euromercato & Italian Trade Association through a campaign conceptualised by Prism Digital. This will be an all-Italian affair between great Italian brands in the region with Carluccio’s Executive Chef, Roberto Senese at the forefront, sharing some of his favourite Italian recipes you can cook at home, with top Italian products from Euro Mercato. We look forward to this campaign coming to life & Prism Digital driving high reach & quality engagement for all associated partners.’’

Mr. Lovetto Nazareth, Managing Director, Prism Digital comments, “As a part of the mandate, Prism is handling digital advertising, social media marketing, Google AdWords, SEO and ORM for Euromercato. With Digital Marketing expertise at its core, we aim to amplify different elements of Italian cuisine by educating people about the cuisine with the help of WhatsApp for Business API solutions useful for the F&B industry to connect with the customers in a seamless way with Omni channel engagement. This project consolidates our efforts in highlighting our innovative digital marketing solutions and integrated services using WhatsApp-based customer engagement tools that are revolutionizing the customer engagement ecosystem for the F&B industry.”

WhatsApp Chatbot can communicate with customers in over 50 languages and can be programmed to respond 24x7 to more than 15,000 commands ranging from sharing information, updates, new project launches, responding to customer queries, sending bulk messages and leveraging complete marketing campaigns to customers to sell properties with an influx of information that highly engages the community.

Leading up to this event, Prism also liaised a unique partnership between Italian Trade Agency (ITA) & Euromercato to celebrate World Pasta Day in the U.A.E in October 2022 which comprised of weeklong events celebrating Italian Pasta at the Union Coop - Umm Suqeim branch. The content created in the form of live cooking shows, web series on techniques to use Italian products correctly in innovative, healthy, creative and sustainable ways and recipe cook books paved way for a lot of user generated content that was created in the run up to the Good Food Guide using advanced digital technologies at scale garnering over 5 million Subscribers across UAE and GCC already.

