Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Today, Priority Pass has announced the launch of Priority Pass Private, a new luxury full-service airport experience tailored for the most discerning and typically high-net-worth travellers. Priority Pass Private redefines the airport experience by delivering the rarest of luxuries: time. With expedited private check-in, security, VIP terminals and discreet boarding direct to the aircraft, it ensures a seamless passage through the airport, bringing an experience typically reserved for private aviation to the most exclusive segment of commercial airline passengers. Priority Pass Private will initially be available to businesses based in the Middle East and Europe, with plans for further global expansion.

Priority Pass Private is an invitation-only product for businesses looking to reward their most valued clients, including financial institutions, private banks and wealth management companies. This elevated airport experience offers a new level of reward for their most distinguished customers as they travel to destinations around the world.

Available at 76 airports across more than 30 countries, Priority Pass Private grants access to a network of sanctuaries at key global travel corridors such as London, Dubai, Paris, Los Angeles, Singapore, Zurich, Shanghai, and Geneva.

The experience begins with a personalised Meet and Assist service, ensuring a smooth, effortless check-in with expedited security and immigration upon departure and arrival. Guests are then welcomed into a private VIP lounge, where serene, design-led interiors meet quietly opulent comfort, with curated gourmet dining. When it’s time to board, an airside chauffeured transfer awaits for swift and discreet boarding, ensuring the experience ends as elegantly as it began. Each location delivers its own distinctive take on luxury, offering travellers a variety of exceptional experiences.

Priority Pass Private redefines the luxury airport experience. Crafted for individuals who regard time as their most precious asset, the experience eliminates the usual frictions of travel, delivering absolute convenience, freedom and flexibility. With uncompromising and intuitive service, the pace of your experience is dictated solely by you.

From private check-in to gourmet dining, every element is harmonised with precision and poise. Whether you seek a private space to focus, unwind, or indulge in relaxation, these exclusive, design-forward environments offer a rare combination of serenity and utility, shielded from the bustle of the terminal.

With a strong regional footprint, Priority Pass Private offers coverage across six Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon, and Turkey. This includes access to private terminals across key aviation hubs such as Dubai, Riyadh and Jeddah, ensuring a seamless and elevated experience for guests across the region’s busiest and leading airports.

Christopher Evans, CEO of Collinson International, which owns and operates Priority Pass, says: “In today’s evolving world of luxury travel, the most discerning and high-net-worth travellers expect more than a seamless airport experience; they value time, privacy and exclusivity. Priority Pass Private was created to meet this need, transforming time in transit into time well spent. We are proud to bring this vision to life, reimagining travel for the world's most elite travellers.”

Chris Ross, Chief Brand Officer of Collinson International, adds: “Priority Pass redefined what premium travel looks like. Now, with Priority Pass Private, we’re once again raising the bar, delivering an experience that truly elevates the airport journey. We’ve listened carefully to the needs of our clients and the market, recognising that an elevated offering will better reward the needs of high-net-worth customers. Priority Pass Private is our most exclusive proposition to date, empowering financial institutions and other brands to enhance customer value, deepen engagement, and stand out through meaningful brand differentiation that drives measurable ROI.”

This landmark launch across Europe and the Middle East represents the first chapter in the global vision for Priority Pass Private. Far more than a traditional airport service, it delivers bespoke, meticulously designed experiences that reflect sophisticated travellers’ expectations and lifestyle.

As demand for elevated travel continues to grow, Priority Pass remains committed to providing global access to a range of airport experiences that help elevate every journey into something special.

