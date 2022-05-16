State-of-the-art tech infrastructure will enable seamless and secure connectivity to boost the performance of tech and creative enterprises

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City has appointed solutions by stc, the kingdom’s leading IT services provider and digital transformation enabler, to implement the Smart City strategy, which is central to realizing the City’s vision of being a human-centered, advanced digital community. solutions by stc will undertake the implementation of the City’s advanced Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure.

The Smart City strategy includes Mobility, Sustainability, and Security verticals, and a Digital Twin that integrates advanced technologies creating dynamic digital models to visualize the pulse of the City in real-time. Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Nonprofit City will leverage advanced ICT infrastructure to drive end-to-end digitalization and ensure a connected and accessible transportation network. The Smart City infrastructure will also contribute to a low-carbon, eco-conscious environment; and the highest standards of security for its residents to live and businesses to thrive.

David Henry, CEO of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, said: “Our ambition is to develop a Digital Twin Smart City aligned with the goals of Vision 2030 to leverage digital opportunities and drive transformational growth for all enterprises in the City. It will represent a living lab and an innovative community where young minds can nurture their ideas and drive the growth of their enterprises. By embedding cutting-edge technologies, the City will embody the very innovation it seeks to foster.”

Omer Abdullah Alnomany, CEO of solutions by stc, said: “We are honored to partner with Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, driven by our strong position in the market as the kingdom’s leading digital transformation enabler and equipped with talented capabilities. Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City will pilot new innovative ideas and enable them to lead the way for Smart Cities across the globe.”

In the first phase of the eight-year project, solutions will design and build the ICT infrastructure and implement the use cases. In the second phase, solutions will manage and operate the smart services before transferring the solutions to the City.

As part of the Smart City project, a modular Data Center and a flagship Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) will be established by 2023 and 2024 respectively, enabling the City’s infrastructure to better respond to the needs of citizens and the environment.

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City is located in the Irqah neighborhood, adjacent to Wadi Hanifa, on an area of around ​​3.4 square kilometers. More details will be announced in the coming months.

-Ends-

About Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City:

His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Mohammed bin Salman Foundation “Misk”, recently announced the launch of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City. The vision for the city is to serve as model for the development of the non-profit sector globally and as an incubator for youth and volunteer groups as well as local and international institutions. The City will contribute to achieving the goals of Mohammed bin Salman Foundation “Misk” in supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and qualifying future leaders by defining non-profit work in its internal operational concept and in terms of opportunities and youth training programs it will provide. In addition, the project will provide services that contribute to creating an attractive environment for all beneficiaries of the City’s offerings.

Details surrounding development phases and progress of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City will be announced in the coming months.

https://mohammedbinsalmancity.misk.org.sa

For more information:

www.asdaa-bcw.com | www.arabyouthsurvey.com

Nivine William | Cin Yeung

nivine.william@bcw-global.com | cin.yeung@bcw-global.com

About solutions by stc:

solutions by stc is a saudi listed company and the Kingdom’s leading enabler of digital transformation and the number one IT service provider in the Kingdom, enabling the public and private sectors to transform, reach and scale into a new digital age.

solutions by stc provides clients integrated technology solutions through a broad portfolio that enhances their day-to-day operations. Its core ICT services are designed to enable, manage and scale businesses.

Solutions launched its operations two decades ago and to date has serviced almost 24,000 clients across 35 cities in Saudi Arabia and in key sectors, including financial services, healthcare and education. solutions by stc has approximately 1500 employees with over 1,000 certified on key technologies and business domains.

www.solutions.com.sa