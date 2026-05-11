PRIME by betterhomes has announced the winners of the third edition of Dubai’s Top 50 Homes, its flagship residential design competition celebrating the city’s most exceptional private residences. The announcement comes at a moment of sustained momentum in Dubai’s luxury property market: prime residential transactions above AED 15 million surged 43% year-on-year in Q1 2026, according to betterhomes’ latest market report, reflecting a city where design quality and lifestyle standards are increasingly central to what buyers value.

Now in its third year, Dubai's Top 50 Homes has established itself as one of the region's most respected platforms for residential design, drawing on a rigorous judging process led by experienced voices across architecture, interiors, and real estate. Each shortlisted home is evaluated against detailed criteria assessing architectural execution, originality, landscaping, functionality and overall residential experience, recognising homes not simply for their scale or address, but for the quality of thought, creativity, and execution behind them.

The highest accolade, Residential Home of the Year, was awarded to Villa Imperiale by Etereo in Emirates Hills. The residence also secured wins for Best Mansion and Best Garden & Landscape, making it one of the most celebrated homes of this year’s edition.

Winners

Residential Home of the Year: Villa Imperiale by Etereo

Best Garden & Landscape: Villa Imperiale by Etereo

Best Mansion: Villa Imperiale by Etereo

Best Apartment: The Sky Gallery by AndNow…Concept Creation, designed for Shohidul & Samira Choudhury

People’s Choice Award: Tropical Haven by Greenbull Properties

Best Villa: Villa Leighton by Escape Home Interiors, created for Mike & Louise Leighton

Best Entertainment: Villa Zeytoon

Best Facade: Le Moniq by Kalpesh Kinariwala

Runner-up recognitions were also awarded across multiple categories, reflecting the breadth of creativity, architectural quality and design excellence showcased throughout this year’s edition.

Richard Waind, CEO of Cencorp and lead judge of Dubai’s Top 50 Homes, said: “What continues to stand out each year is the level of thought and individuality shaping homes across Dubai today. The strongest residences are no longer defined simply by scale or luxury, but by how well every element has been considered, from architecture and interiors to landscaping, atmosphere and the overall experience of living within the space. This year’s winners reflect a city that is becoming increasingly confident in its design identity.”

Beyond the individual winners, the awards highlight the growing maturity of Dubai’s high-end residential market, where design quality, architectural identity and lifestyle functionality are playing an increasingly important role in defining value and distinction.

With the winners of its third edition now announced, Dubai’s Top 50 Homes competition continues to reinforce its position as one of the region’s leading residential design platforms, celebrating the residences shaping the next chapter of luxury living in Dubai.

Discover the winners of Dubai’s Top 50 Homes competition at top50homes.com

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