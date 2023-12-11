Kuwait: Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecom industry player, proudly announced a significant milestone as its Nojoom Program has been honored with the prestigious title of "Best Loyalty & Rewards Program in the Middle East."

This noteworthy achievement highlights Ooredoo's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value and customer-centric solutions in the dynamic landscape of the telecommunications industry.

The Nojoom Program, recognized as Kuwait's largest loyalty initiative, offers a diverse array of rewards, allowing users to accumulate points across numerous partner outlets. These accrued points can then be redeemed for exclusive offers meticulously tailored to enhance everyday experiences for Ooredoo's valued customers.

This rewards program spans diverse sectors, including F&B, Shopping, Insurance, Health & Fitness, Electronics, Home Furnishing, Travel, Entertainment, Supermarkets, and more. Operating seamlessly throughout the GCC and the Middle East, the Nojoom Program adds substantial value by creating unique experiences tailored to the customers, addressing their distinct needs, and fostering enduring loyalty.

Nojoom is managed by Related, a 7x award winning marketing technology agency specialized in Loyalty and rewards solutions. Related offers tailor made cutting-edge technology to create moments of happiness across your customer experience journey.

In this context, Telecom Review, the highly influential magazine covering major telecom events across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, has acknowledged Ooredoo Kuwait's Nojoom Program with the esteemed "Best Loyalty & Rewards Program in the Middle East" award.

As an integral part of the Telecom Review Summit, this accolade further solidifies Ooredoo's position as a leader in delivering unparalleled customer experiences and innovative solutions within the telecommunications sector.

Ooredoo Kuwait continues to demonstrate ongoing success through impactful collaborations, consistently pushing the boundaries of excellence. The company’s dedication to customer satisfaction and aspiration to be the companion brand for customers' diverse lifestyles underscore its commitment to catering to the unique needs of each segment.