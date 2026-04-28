Abu Dhabi, UAE: Presight, a global leader in applied AI for intelligent systems, on Friday welcomed His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to the Alem.ai Artificial Intelligence Center, for an official presentation of the Astana Smart City platform.

Developed in partnership with the Astana city administration, the AI platform powered by advanced algorithms integrates data from transport, infrastructure, and public safety systems into a unified operational environment.

This enables city authorities to monitor activity in real-time, respond more rapidly to incidents, and coordinate services more effectively, improving overall service delivery.

Additionally, as part of the official tour and presentation, Presight showcased its Command and Control Center, and presented to the President the first sovereign data center built to meet the city’s intelligence systems requirements.

Deputy Prime minister – Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Zhaslan Madiyev, underscored the national significance of the initiative and its role in building sovereign AI capabilities:

“Astana Smart City is a foundational step toward building an AI-driven government. By integrating city systems into a unified digital environment, we are creating the conditions for data-driven decision-making, more proactive public services, and a new model of governance powered by artificial intelligence.”

Zhenis Kassymbek, Mayor of Astana, highlighted the scale and practical impact of the project:

“This is not just about digitalization - we are building a unified urban management system where all services operate in coordination. This will significantly improve efficiency, safety and quality of life in the city.”

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: “We are honoured to welcome His Excellency President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Alem.ai Artificial Intelligence Center. Kazakhstan has taken a clear and deliberate approach to building long-term national capability in AI. What we are seeing in Astana reflects that commitment, with connected systems, faster decision making, and more coordinated operations. This is not about deploying individual technologies, but about building an integrated foundation that can scale across sectors over time.”

Kazakhstan is a key growth market for Presight, with Astana serving as its Central Asia headquarters and a growing local team delivering these systems on the ground. The work in Astana reflects a broader approach to integrating intelligence into the systems that support cities and economies.

Presight focuses on building unified national intelligence systems where data, analytics, and operational control are connected from the outset. This allows institutions to move from fragmented tools toward coordinated operations embedded within core infrastructure. This enables systems to scale across sectors and evolve over time, supporting long term performance and resilience.

Join Presight at GITEX Central Asia

Presight will showcase its intelligence systems in Kazakhstan and across global markets at GITEX Central Asia, taking place on 4-5 May 2026 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Visitors are invited to visit Presight at H11-B30 to learn more about its intelligent systems, including smart city platforms, national data environments, and command and control solutions already in operation across the region.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi–based G42, and a global leader in applied AI for intelligent systems.

Operating across infrastructure, capital, and societal systems, Presight builds and deploys AI-enabled platforms that embed operational intelligence into complex environments at national and enterprise scale. Its systems operate within secure and regulated frameworks, ensuring resilience, accountability, and long-term performance.

Intelligence. Applied.



For further information, please contact media@presight.ai