Marrakech, Morocco – Presight, a leading global big data analytics company powered by AI, today announced its participation at GITEX Africa 2025, underscoring its strong and growing presence in Africa.

Africa is a strategic priority for Presight, where the company is currently involved in Angola, Congo, Gambia, Mauritius, Seychelles, Tanzania, Togo, and Zambia. Presight brings AI solutions, proven in the UAE, to unlock value for African societies, with a focus on solving real-world challenges through its Applied Intelligence approach.

Dr. Adel Al Sharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight, said: “Presight is proud to support the African continent with knowledge transfer and access to world leading technology in support of realizing its digital transformation ambitions. We are already present in eight countries across Africa and are rapidly expanding across the continent to meet the increasing demand for advanced AI solutions from African governments and enterprise customers. We believe that AI should be inclusive and equitable. That’s why we’re bringing our experience and cutting-edge solutions to African markets, working with government and enterprise partners, to deliver scalable impact in public services, smart cities, energy and finance.”

As part of the wider G42 group of companies, Presight contributes to a broader UAE vision of empowering Africa’s digital ecosystem. G42’s collaboration with global tech leaders like Microsoft is accelerating the deployment of secure and sovereign AI infrastructure across the continent. These initiatives aim to build a skilled AI workforce, foster innovation, and ensure access to transformative technologies in a responsible and secure manner.

“We view artificial intelligence as a powerful catalyst for socioeconomic development and nation building. AI is already reshaping governance, enhancing public service delivery, improving agricultural productivity, and enabling smarter cities. By partnering with public institutions and local stakeholders, Presight is helping turn potential into progress across Africa,” Dr. Adel said.

During GITEX Africa, visitors to Presight’s booth can learn more about the company’s recently launched products, including:

Presight LifeSaver – A public safety and emergency response solution using AI for predictive incident management and faster emergency dispatch.

Presight Synergy – A platform for operational integration, driving efficiency across industries like public services, energy, finance, and smart cities.

As part of its GITEX Africa agenda, Presight executives will share insights during the following sessions:

April 14, 13:05 – 13:25 | AI Stage: “Revolutionizing Cognitive Cities with AI-Driven Smart Grids” featuring Sheik Muhammad Shameen Hosenbocus, Vice President for African Markets, and Fadi Hakim, Senior Manager of Smart City Solutions.

April 15, 13:00 – 13:10 | Main Stage: "Agentic AI for Smarter Farming and Increased Production" – a keynote presentation by Dr. Adel Al Sharji, COO of Presight.

Presight welcomes visitors to its stand (D-20 Hall 14) to witness its digital human display and explore how its AI-powered solutions are shaping Africa's digital future.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global big data analytics company powered by AI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.