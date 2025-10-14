Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Presight, the global leader in artificial intelligence and big data analytics, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nasser Centre for Science and Technology (NCST) in the Kingdom of Bahrain to support digital transformation, enhance AI utilization across the region, and accelerate the adoption of digital technologies across key sectors including smart cities and data-driven innovation.



The MoU was signed by Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer, Presight, and Dr. Abdulla Naser Hasan Al Noaimi, Chief Executive Officer, Nasser Centre for Science and Technology. Also present to witness the signing ceremony was His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, Vice Chairman of Presight, Dr. Adel Al Sharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight, and Dr. Jassim Haji, Executive Advisor for AI & Data Science of Nasser Centre for Science and Technology.



Through its AI Research and Development team, Nasser Centre for Science and Technology drives scientific innovation and expands applied research in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. The team focuses on studying and analyzing global scientific trends to develop research projects that address the needs of vital sectors in the region and design technological solutions for real-world challenges through advanced scientific methods. The team also plays a key role in building bridges of collaboration with regional and international research institutions, strengthening the Centre’s position as a leading hub for supporting scientific research and developing future technologies.



Leveraging Presight’s extensive experience in implementing large-scale AI programs across the region, the MoU establishes a platform for knowledge exchange, technical collaboration, and the development of innovative AI applications aligned with regional strategic priorities.



On this occasion, Dr. Abdulla bin Naser Al Noaimi, Chief Executive Officer, NCST said: “This collaboration reflects the Centre’s commitment to supporting scientific research and technological innovation, and to strengthening integration among leading institutions in the fields of artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics”. He noted that through such regional partnerships, the Centre contributes to developing practical scientific and technological solutions that enhance the region’s competitiveness and advance its digital development efforts.

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer, Presight, said: “Presight is committed to working with governments and public institutions across the region to accelerate data-driven transformation and strengthen institutional capabilities. The Memorandum of Understanding with the Nasser Centre for Science and Technology represents an important step towards strengthening regional integration and the exchange of expertise in the fields of artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics. Together, we will apply data and artificial intelligence to deliver smarter, safer, and more sustainable solutions for government and society, and develop technologies that create measurable impact across the Kingdom.”



The partnership will also see the creation of specialized task forces to identify key collaboration areas, organize innovation workshops, and design pilot projects that demonstrate the added value of applied artificial intelligence in vital sectors such as public safety, digital government, and smart cities. This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of Presight and Nasser Centre for Science and Technology to use AI as a driver of national progress and to enable the region to harness technology as a key pillar of sustainable growth, innovation, and societal well-being.