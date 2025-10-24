Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ALPHA X, an innovation-driven research and consultancy firm based in Dubai, specializing in application-layer digital transformation technologies and data infrastructure.

The MoU was formalized at a signing ceremony, with Dr. Adel Al Sharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight, and Waleed Al Aryan, Managing Director of ALPHA X, in attendance.

The MoU outlines a collaborative framework for advancing international business engagements in line with digital transformation mandates. The partnership will bring together skilled personnel, resources, and technical expertise to establish a high-computing AI data centre and innovation hub. It will also expand the deployment of Presight’s Intelli Platform for smart city, public safety, and smart traffic management solutions, and leverage technology, data, and innovation to accelerate digital transformation across global markets.

Dr. Adel Al Sharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight said: “By uniting Presight’s AI expertise with ALPHA X’s innovation-first approach, we are enabling scalable, impactful solutions that address the complex challenges cities and industries face today. This MoU reflects our shared vision to accelerate digital transformation and establish an AI innovation ecosystem that delivers meaningful impact across international markets.”

Waleed Al Aryan, Managing Director of ALPHA X, added: “ALPHA X was founded to redefine how digital transformation is executed at scale. This partnership allows us to bring our deep expertise in application-layer technologies and infrastructure to the forefront. Together with Presight, we will deliver future-ready systems that enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability across global markets, strengthening national infrastructure, driving industrial competitiveness, and creating lasting value for enterprises and communities worldwide.”

Through this MoU, both organizations reaffirm their commitment to advancing innovation, enabling industry transformation, and creating opportunities in the fast-growing digital economy.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.