Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Preparations are underway in the Kingdom of Bahrain for the launch of the Middle East Oil, Gas & Geosciences Show (MEOS GEO 2025).

The event will be held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, from 16 to 18 September 2025 at Exhibition World Bahrain, under the theme 'Energy for a prosperous future: Leading a sustainable tomorrow'.

This year, the conference presents a rich and diverse agenda, combining a high-level strategic conference and a specialised technical programme featuring more than 12 parallel sessions. This is in addition to an international exhibition with hundreds of exhibiting companies from various countries, making it a comprehensive platform for knowledge exchange and showcasing the latest innovations and modern technologies in the energy sector.

MEOS GEO 2025 is expected to attract over 17,000 participants from around the world, including industry leaders, energy experts, and researchers, positioning it as a pivotal event for shaping the future of energy in the region and the world.

This year's MEOS GEO 2025 exhibition is distinguished by a range of unique events designed to foster knowledge sharing, promote innovation, and meet the aspirations of various visitor groups. Key highlights include "Live Labs" and "Genius Talks," which are interactive sessions and workshops showcasing the latest digitalisation solutions and providing a platform for start-ups to present their ideas. The exhibition will also feature several innovative interactive spaces, including the "e-Poster Zone," a distinctive area for displaying research and innovations in a visual and interactive format, where more than 205 electronic presentations will be delivered.

Additionally, there will be a Start-up Zone, which will serve as a platform for entrepreneurs to introduce their technologies and connect with investors and industry leaders. This is alongside the Digitalisation Zone, designed to explore the latest digital trends and technologies related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the Truck Zone, a space for showcasing trucks and advanced transportation solutions in the oil and gas industry. A "Coffee Lounge" will also be available as an area for informal meetings and strengthening networking among participants. As part of the exhibition, a "Young Professionals and Students Programme" will be held, aiming to inspire the next generation of energy specialists and advance their career paths.

Furthermore, the exhibition will host the Cultural Village, offering visitors the opportunity to learn about Bahrain's rich heritage through handicrafts, artistic performances, and local cuisine, thereby enhancing the cultural dimension of the event.

To enrich the experience for visitors and participants, an official smartphone application has been launched, available for download from the iOS & Android app stores. The app provides real-time interactive schedules for MEOS GEO 2025, the ability to book and bookmark sessions, instant access to exhibitor and participant profiles, and meeting scheduling. The app also features digital tickets for immediate entry to events.

In addition, the event will offer the "InGo" social networking tool, allowing attendees to expand their network and begin interacting with other participants before the conference begins.

Commenting on the event, Mr Mohammed Ebrahim, General Manager of Informa Markets, said: "We are proud to present this year's edition of MEOS GEO, which features innovative events and interactive exhibition areas that will help inspire attendees and broaden horizons of knowledge. This important event will provide an opportunity for industry leaders and experts to connect and explore the latest innovations and technologies in the energy sector, reinforcing the Kingdom of Bahrain's position as a leading destination for hosting global events."

He added: "We are working diligently to finalize preparations to make MEOS GEO 2025 a distinguished experience that combines innovation, technology, and knowledge. We look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors and experts from all over the world to participate in this pioneering event in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and we invite them to take advantage of all that the exhibition has to offer, whether by attending high-level technical sessions or exploring the latest technologies from exhibiting companies."

It is noteworthy that the MEOS GEO conference and exhibition is considered one of the longest-running specialised conferences in the region since its launch in 1979. This year, it anticipates the participation of more than 17,000 industry leaders, experts, academics, and professionals from all over the world.

The event is organised by Informa Markets with the support of the Ministry of Oil and Environment in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and in partnership with the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), the European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers (EAGE), the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

Informa Markets is a leading global company in organising exhibitions and conferences, providing platforms for industries and specialised markets to trade, innovate, and grow. Through its in-person exhibitions and digital services, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers across diverse sectors, including energy, infrastructure, food, and fashion. For more information and to register, please visit the website https://www.meos-geo.com or download the "MEOS GEO 2025" application.