Dubai, UAE: Get ready to kick off an action-packed month as Roxy Cinemas serves up a thrilling line-up of English Premier League matches this September.

Fans of the greatest game will get closer than ever to their heroes with the chance to watch the biggest and best teams from the EPL at Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall.

As the only cinema in the UAE screening matches, fans of all ages are in for an unbeatable game-watching experience, where they can cheer on every kick, tackle and goal, experiencing the unique passion and drama of the English Premier League in a larger-than-life spectacle.

With tickets starting from AED 55, fans can watch their favourite teams battle it out in Roxy Cinemas’ Silver screens featuring plush, reclining seats and a wide selection of classic cinema snacks at the concession counters, such as popcorn, nachos and hot dogs.

Following the international break, EPL action kicks off with Wolves taking on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on 16th September at 3.30PM, followed by Arsenal’s visit to Everton on 17th September at 7.30PM and Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley on 18th September at 10.45PM. Newly promoted Sheffield Utd take on Newcastle on 24th September at 7.30PM and super September reaches a climax with Brighton going to Aston Villa on 30th September at 3.30PM.

So mark you calendars to secure a spot to this exclusive viewing of English football excellence. Tickets can be booked at www.theroxycinemas.com or via the Roxy Cinemas app, via the App Store, or Google Play.

About Roxy Cinemas:

Launched in January 2017, Roxy Cinemas is Dubai's premium cinema experience, located at Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach, Al Khawaneej Walk, and Boxpark. Offering multiple movie viewing experiences such as Roxy Xtreme, Platinum, Gold, and Silver, Roxy Cinemas provides a diverse selection of the latest blockbusters, live sports, and special events within a luxurious setting. With its convenient central locations, delectable gourmet food options, and VIP experiences, Roxy Cinemas is the preferred entertainment choice for Dubai's communities. As part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region, Roxy Cinemas continues to thrive and deliver exceptional entertainment experiences.

