To help meet the potentially complex needs of patients after prostate cancer treatment and offer the precision and care necessary in the follow-up journey, Mayo Clinic’s Department of Radiation Oncology developed the PSA Control Tower. This is an intelligent monitoring tool designed to support clinicians in keeping a close, ongoing watch over patients after treatment.



Traditionally, the follow-up care for prostate cancer patients follows a standard schedule and relies on manual review. This process can be time-consuming and may delay care due to administrative steps. Subtle but important changes in test results can be missed or recognized too late. Because of this, patients often need faster intervention and a more personalized approach to care.



Prostate cancer follow-up depends on understanding prostate-specific antigen (PSA) trends over time. Each PSA test is important, but spotting early signs of recurrence requires regular contact and ongoing monitoring.



As patient numbers grow and care becomes more complex, this process can be difficult to manage. Health systems are under increasing pressure to provide reliable follow-up without adding strain to care teams.



The PSA Control Tower brings together clinical information and PSA trends, using intelligent tools to support care teams in understanding which patients may need attention and when. By bringing potential concerns to light earlier, the system helps teams stay connected to patients. Throughout the process, clinical expertise, thoughtful judgment, and human connection continue to guide every decision.



Behind the scenes, the PSA Control Tower is powered by Mayo Clinic Platform, which provides a secure environment where Mayo Clinic staff have access to large amounts of de-identified patient data. This enables teams to study patterns over time and build predictive models using information such as lab results, clinical notes, imaging and pathology.



“Our hope is that the PSA Control Tower will be a rare win-win-win for patients, physicians and hospital systems,” says Mark Waddle, M.D. “The ‘Control Tower’ will allow each and every patient to be monitored 24/7 for peace of mind that all patients are being followed per guidelines and that abnormal PSA values are acted upon.”



As new data are introduced, the predictive models continue to learn and improve. Through Mayo Clinic Platform technology, clinicians will be able to easily view PSA trends and recurrence risk through clear dashboards, giving them timely information to support informed conversations and personalized care while keeping clinical expertise and compassion at the center.



A scalable vision for the future

The PSA Control Tower reflects Mayo Clinic’s Bold. Forward. vision for precision oncology, which includes combining advanced analytics, secure data access, and seamless clinical integration. As this model expands beyond Mayo Clinic, it offers a path toward earlier detection, more efficient workflows, and scalable, data-driven follow-up care for prostate cancer patients nationwide.



“This allows our care providers to see more new patients, treat more complex patients, and focus effort related to prostate cancer follow-up on the patients that truly need their expertise and time,” says Dr. Waddle.