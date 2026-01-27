Cairo: Recognizing tourism as a cornerstone of Egypt’s national economy, PRE Group, the leading integrated real estate developer, has announced a strategic partnership with Colliers , the global real estate advisory firm, to deliver comprehensive hospitality advisory services aimed at advancing PRE Group’s expanding portfolio of hotels and resorts.

This collaboration reflects PRE Group’s commitment in the role of real estate development as a catalyst for tourism growth and aligns with the government’s ambitious vision to expand hotel capacity and elevate Egypt’s position as a premier global tourism destination.

The projects under study span five strategic regions, including East and West Cairo, the North Coast, Ain Sokhna, and Marsa Alam, reflecting PRE Group’s ability to deliver innovative and diversified hospitality offerings across both urban and coastal destinations. By expanding hotel capacity in these key locations, the Group is directly supporting Egypt’s tourism sector and enhancing the country’s position on the global tourism map.

The projects under evaluation include a range of strategically selected locations, combining major metropolitan centers with high-potential coastal destinations. This geographic diversity highlights PRE Group’s ability to deliver innovative, future-ready hospitality concepts that respond to the evolving expectations of both travelers and investors. Through this partnership, PRE Group will leverage Colliers’ global expertise in market intelligence, operator selection, and investment optimization, ensuring that each project is tailored to its specific location and developed in line with best-in-class international standards.

The hospitality advisory scope will cover 12 flagship projects across five key regions in Egypt, including East and West Cairo, the North Coast, Ain Sokhna, and Marsa Alam. Once fully developed, the future hospitality portfolio is expected to comprise 16 to 18 hotels and 10 to 12 complementary hospitality properties, delivering a targeted total of 2,750 to 3,500 hotel rooms, in addition to 6,000 to 8,000 serviced and branded residential units.

This strategic partnership further strengthens PRE Group’s positioning as a fully integrated developer with a diversified footprint across residential, commercial, administrative, and hospitality sectors. It underscores the Group’s long-term commitment to sustainable development and value creation, while serving a wide range of customer segments. All projects will be distinguished by thoughtful design, operational efficiency, and long-term viability, key pillars in enhancing the competitiveness of Egypt’s tourism offering.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Waleed Zaki, Chief Executive Officer of PRE Group, said

“This partnership with Colliers marks a significant milestone in our hospitality journey. We are working with a land bank and project portfolio exceeding 1.6 million square meters in this sector alone, and our objective is to unlock the full potential of these assets. By collaborating with a globally respected advisor, we are ensuring that every development delivers exceptional guest experiences, world-class facilities, and strong, sustainable returns for our investors.”

He added “Colliers’ data-driven approach enables us to translate our ambitious vision into tangible outcomes, guided by rigorous market analysis and informed decision-making. This partnership will maximize the value of our assets and reinforce PRE Group’s reputation as a benchmark for innovation, quality, and excellence within Egypt’s hospitality and tourism landscape. Our focus remains on smart expansion in high-growth segments, adherence to global best practices, and the long-term sustainability of our developments.”

Colliers enables local, regional, and international investors to capitalize on the vast opportunities within Egypt’s rapidly expanding tourism sector. Leveraging its extensive world-class advisory capabilities and regional knowledge, Colliers provides the critical intelligence and forward-thinking solutions designed to foster sustainable growth and ensure long-term value creation across these transformative projects.

Imad Damrah, Managing Director- MENA of Colliers, said, “Colliers is proud to partner with PRE Group, reflecting a shared commitment to unlocking the immense potential within Egypt’s burgeoning tourism sector. The partnership brings together our global expertise and deep regional insights with PRE Group’s integrated development vision, creating a robust platform for informed decision-making at scale. We look forward to working alongside PRE Group to support the delivery of their projects, aligned with the nation’s Egypt Vision 2030 and its focus on strengthening the tourism, leisure and investment landscape.”

As part of its broader strategy to deliver integrated and distinctive hospitality destinations, PRE Group recently launched “Covaya”, a new phase within the Telal Ain Sokhna project. The launch further solidifies the PRE Group’s position as a creator of premium coastal and residential destinations in Egypt. Covaya exemplifies the company’s diversified hospitality vision, offering a refined mix of luxury villas, chalets, upscale hotel residences, and a beachfront hotel, complemented by a full suite of lifestyle amenities including a marina, leisure and entertainment facilities, and vibrant commercial areas—creating a sophisticated and sustainable living experience on the Red Sea.

About PRE Group

PRE Group, listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange, is one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers since its establishment in 2007. The Group has established itself as a trusted partner in creating integrated communities that combine quality, innovation, and strategic locations. PRE Group comprises subsidiary companies with a combined experience of over 120 years in real estate development, management, and investment, and owns a land portfolio exceeding 12 million square meters across Greater Cairo, the North Coast, Ain Sokhna, Alexandria, and Marsa Alam. Through its residential, commercial, and coastal projects, PRE Group contributes to redefining the concept of integrated living in Egypt, guided by a vision focused on sustainability, added value, and delivering pioneering living and investment experiences.

About Colliers:

Colliers is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fuelled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With over $5.0 billion in annual revenues, a team of 24,000 professionals, and more than $100 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide.