Dubai: The Public Relations and Communications Association Middle East and North Africa (PRCA MENA) has announced the appointments of five new members to its board.

Natasha Hatherall is CEO and founder of TishTash Communications, an independent marketing and communications agency. She has over 20 years of experience in the marketing, media and PR world. Natasha won the PRCA MENA Regional Award 2022 for PR Leader of the Year and the Medium Consultancy of the Year in 2021.

Rosa Bullock is the founder of SOCIATE, an integrated communications agency specialising in PR, marketing, social media, copywriting, and content creation. She has over 15 years of experience in marketing and PR, having worked at agencies in London and Dubai before launching her own agency in 2015.

Imad Lahad is the managing director of APCO Worldwide's Dubai office and Head of APCO’s seminal AI Comms Lab. He is recognized as an acclaimed industry leader and is a frequently featured speaker and mentor on the topics of strategy, disruption, business transformation, emotional, and artificial intelligence.

Joseph John Nalloor leads the Media and Communication programme at Murdoch University Dubai. He has over 17 years of experience in teaching media in Dubai and has headed three media schools. Joseph has been published in peer reviewed journals, presented at international conferences and features as a speaker on media issues.

Louay Al Samarrai MCIPR is currently the Joint Managing Director and Co-Founder of Active (Digital. Marketing. Communications.) an integrated B2B marketing agency delivering for clients across the region. With over 25 years experience of marketing in the Middle East he has been at the forefront of the evolution of PR and marketing both regionally and internationally.

The PRCA MENA PR and Communications Board provides a formal mechanism to consult the industry’s most senior practitioners on relevant matters of concern. The board also represents a think tank for the industry by highlighting PRCA’s strategic priorities and producing helpful commentary, advice, and best-practise guidance for PR and communication professionals.

Head of PRCA EMEA General Manager Monika Fourneaux MPRCA said:

“It’s a pleasure to welcome five dynamic leaders to our board. They will bring invaluable counsel as we continue our rapid growth across the region. I look forward to working with Natasha, Rosa, Imad, Louay and Joseph in what shapes to be an exciting year ahead.”

-Ends-

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. With offices in London, Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, and Buenos Aires, we are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion - and enforce - professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) - the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world, and LG Comms – the UK’s national body for local government communicators. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

For more information visit https://prca.mena.global/