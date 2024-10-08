Dubai, UAE: PRCA Mena - the regional arm of the world’s largest public relations and communications association (PRCA) has revised its logo and visual identity as part of a larger brand update, further cementing its role as the leading voice in the region’s PR and communications landscape.



The new logo underscores the Association’s dedication to remain relevant and maintain the highest standards in quality, while pursuing diversity, equity and inclusion within the growing PR community across the Middle East and North Africa.



Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA Mena, commented on the updated branding: “Our new logo is not just a visual update; we’re signalling a shift in how we operate, engage, and support the PR industry. Our revised identity reflects our commitment to staying relevant and continuously elevating standards of PR and communications in the region. It’s really a statement of intent and I’m excited about the path we’re carving out for the future.”



Melissa Cannon, PRCA International Director, commented on the updated branding: “We’re delighted to showcase our new PRCA Mena branding. As the world’s largest public relations and communications body, it’s essential for us to stay relevant and elevate industry standards globally, not only in what we do but also visually. I’m positive this transformation will reinforce our values and objectives moving forward.”



James Hewes, PRCA CEO, commented on the updated branding: “As we enter Q4 with a keen eye on 2025 and the promise of exciting new beginnings, our updated branding couldn’t come at a more opportune time. The PRCA Mena’s new composite logo is not only diverse and united at the same time, but it also reflects our commitment to progress, change and inclusion.”

About PRCA

PRCA - the largest public relations and communications association in the world - was founded in London in 1969. Its regional arm - PRCA Mena - was launched in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications in the Middle East. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.



For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/



Press Contact:

PRCA MENA

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Phone: +971 564531301

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global