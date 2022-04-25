DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The Public Relations and Communications Association Asia Pacific (PRCA APAC) has undertaken to manage and drive the development of the PublicAffairsAsia Gold Standard Awards and the Corporate Affairs Forum for the next two years.

PRCA APAC will work with PublicAffairsAsia to deliver the flagship corporate affairs awards and annual conference programmes and reward public relations excellence as well as encourage wider participation.

Now in its 14th year, The Gold Standard Awards identify and showcase excellence in corporate public affairs, strategic communications, citizenship, and stakeholder engagement. The Corporate Affairs Forum is an annual interactive conference designed for C-Suite professionals in public affairs, communications, and corporate affairs.

“PublicAffairsAsia and PRCA APAC are honoured to be involved in the organization and management of The Gold Standard Awards – a one-of-a-king platform that celebrates and honours PR teams in the region and showcases some of their great work. We look forward to witnessing bespoke communication campaigns that had an impact on society from agencies and in-house PR teams,” said Tara Munis, Head of PRCA APAC.

The Gold Standard Awards recognise “Gold Standard” achievements by agencies, corporations, NGOs and governmental agencies across 25 categories including stakeholder engagement, crisis management, media relations and CSR.

Judged by the region’s most senior practitioners, the premier awards are open to the communications and corporate public affairs industries across Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Agencies and in-house PR teams have been encouraged to submit their campaign nominations for a chance to showcase their excellence in public affairs and corporate/brand PR.

The deadline for The Gold Standard Awards is on 29th April. Enter Now.

For queries, please contact goldstandardawards@prca.global.

ABOUT PRCA

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. With offices in London, Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, and Buenos Aires, we are a global advocate for excellence in public relations.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice.

We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world, and LG Comms – the UK’s national body for local government communicators. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

