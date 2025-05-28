Over 3,000 clinics and 31,000+ doctors in UAE now discoverable on Practo.com

Achieved 130M+ GMV till date with 250+ paying customers in the UAE

Users can find top-rated practitioners, specialists, and facilities based on expertise, distance, and review scores

Dubai, UAE – Practo, one of the most trusted digital healthcare platforms globally, is now live in the UAE. Users in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah can now discover and book appointments with verified doctors and access thousands of patient reviews to make informed healthcare decisions. Drawing on 17 years of healthcare technology experience and 400 million+ users in India, Practo already has more than 31,000 doctors, 3,000 healthcare facilities, and over 50,000 monthly users already accessing Practo’s platform in the UAE.

What Practo brings to consumers in the UAE:

A brand-agnostic platform offering a trusted discovery experience beyond individual hospital networks

24x7 access to verified doctors with instant appointment booking across top specialities like Dentistry, Dermatology, Gynecology, General Practice, ENT, Physiotherapy, Psychiatry, and more

Verified patient reviews to help users choose the right doctor with confidence

Seamless end-to-end journey from discovery to appointment, all in one place

“In today’s world, and particularly in a market such as the UAE, access to quality healthcare should not be defined by proximity alone. Our experience has shown that patient reviews are a trusted indicator for users to make a decision, and we are now happy to extend this opportunity to users in the UAE”, said Shashank ND, Co-founder & CEO, Practo. “The initial response has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re deeply grateful for the trust shown to us by providers and patients alike. ​​We’re excited to scale our efforts to support better healthcare outcomes for more people across the globe.”

As an insurance-led healthcare market, Dubai places strong emphasis on coverage when it comes to accessing care. Practo already has insurance data at the establishment level and will make this available at the doctor level by the end of the month, enabling more informed patient decisions.

Some of the early clinics and hospitals partnering with Practo.com include e-Kaya Skin Clinic, Sulaiman Habib Hospital and Clinics, Micris Dental, Smile on Dental Clinic and Quintinha hospitals.

"Practo’s reputation for enabling reliable healthcare access precedes it. As healthcare continues to become more connected across borders, we believe this platform will offer patients an easier, more transparent way to find and connect with quality providers. We are pleased to be among the early adopters, supporting greater access to trusted healthcare for our communities." — Mohammad Ahmed, Head of Marketing, Sulaiman Habib Hospital.

This launch builds on Practo’s 10+ year presence in the UAE through Insta by Practo, its hospital management software that powers operations at leading healthcare institutions across the region, including Life Medical Center, Emirates Hospital, and Healthcare Organisation UAE, to name a few. The company is now expanding its footprint to consumers, with over 50,000 monthly users already accessing Practo’s platform in the UAE.

The decision to enter the UAE B2C market comes at a time when Practo’s business in India has turned profitable. This growth, along with Practo’s long-standing relationship with the region, aligns with the increasing demand for connected healthcare solutions that work across borders. With many users travelling between India and the Gulf for medical or personal reasons, Practo’s cross-border presence now enables seamless continuity of care. The platform allows UAE-based users to access leading Indian providers, and vice versa, supporting patients across both geographies with trusted, connected healthcare. Patients can search not just by specialty, but also by symptoms, specific surgeries, and treatment options - making it easier to find the right care quickly and confidently.

About Practo:

Practo is committed to improving health outcomes by enabling patients and healthcare providers to make informed decisions. The platform leverages computer science and data science to ensure that every interaction contributes to better health outcomes.

Practo operates in 22 countries and connects over 40 crore patients with over 5,00,000 doctors and provider network across 14,500 pin codes. This expansive reach and robust infrastructure generate a staggering average run rate of 3500 cr of value (GMV) every year, underscoring Practo’s significant impact on the global healthcare landscape.

Founded 17 years ago, Practo is recognized for its innovations in software solutions, digitizing medical practices, telemedicine, and now AI-driven tools for doctors. With 26-bit encryption, HIPAA compliance, and QAI accreditation for medical quality, Practo sets the benchmark for security and excellence in healthcare.

Its Practo Foundation furthers its mission by providing accessible healthcare, including 2,500 free cataract surgeries in the last 1.5 years.