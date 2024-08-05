Pottery Barn is thrilled to announce the opening of its new flagship store in Grand Avenue - The Avenues, Kuwait. As the exclusive Pottery Barn location in the country, this store is strategically situated near its sister brand, West Elm, creating a dynamic shopping destination for design enthusiasts and loyal customers alike.

The launch event, held recently, was a spectacular affair, drawing industry leaders, key influencers, and interior designers. The highlight of the evening was a captivating workshop by the renowned Tasneem AlAmeeri, who shared her expertise on elevating living rooms and bedrooms, along with stunning floral arrangements. Attendees were also treated to an exclusive giveaway, adding to the excitement of the night.

During the grand opening, Pottery Barn introduced The Fall Collection, featuring beautiful botanicals, hand-stitched quilts, and a wide array of seasonal items, setting the perfect tone for the months ahead.

The new flagship store spans two beautifully designed floors, featuring a striking facade inspired by Pottery Barn's heritage, with elements of reclaimed wood and concrete. With convenient access via an in-store elevator and a mall escalator, the store caters to the evolving needs of its customers. It boasts deeper shelves for a broader range of products and showcases exclusive collections and collaborations unique to flagship locations.

For the past 14 years, Pottery Barn has been proud to serve the Kuwaiti community, earning the loyalty of many customers. The brand looks forward to continuing this relationship in the new location and welcoming new customers to experience the brand, explore its products, and find design inspiration.

Visit Pottery Barn at Grand Avenue - The Avenues for an unparalleled shopping experience, where warmth and elegance meet innovative design.