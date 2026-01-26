Record sales year in the region for the iconic 911 sportscar

A year of highlights for Porsche in the region in 2025, most notably the sold-out fifth edition of the Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai

Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE achieved continued sales growth in 2025, delivering 9,628 new vehicles. Deliveries across the Middle East, Africa, Levant and India region have now grown 55 per cent since 2020. It was a record year for the iconic 911 sportscar range, which was 23 per cent of total sales in the region.

Dubai. Porsche Middle East and Africa has achieved its best annual sales results in 12 years, representing 55 per cent growth in regional sales since 2020.

A total of 9,628 new vehicles were delivered in the 2025 calendar year across the Middle East, Africa, Levant and India region. This represents one per cent growth compared to the previous year.

The iconic 911 sportscar model line recorded a record sales result, accounting for 23 per cent of the region’s total sales in 2025. This compares to 15 per cent share in 2020.

“I’m proud of the achievements of our Porsche importers across the region, as well as our regional team,” said Dr Manfred Bräunl, Chief Executive Officer, Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE.

“We have been on a consistent growth path over the past five years. Across our diverse region, we are in a strong position for the years ahead. We will continue to work hard to ensure the best possible ownership experience.

“The addition of four new Porsche Centres to our region, along with three renovation projects and three Porsche Now locations, underscores the investment and commitment of our importer partners.

“Last year we again brought projects to life that were recognised globally, including the fifth edition of our Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai. This event is now more international than ever before, and has grown to become one of the largest Porsche events in the world.”

Regional milestones and highlights in 2025

Beyond sales performance, 2025 was a year marked by significant projects in the region.

The Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai returned for its fifth edition and the largest yet. More than 30,000 fans attended over two days, where new models such as the Cayenne Electric, Macan GTS and 911 GT3 with Manthey kit were all on public display for the first time.

Porsche also launched its spectacular Speed of Light campaign, featuring global music producer and DJ David Guetta. A collaboration with Dubai Tourism and Economy, the production highlighted the Macan Electric and Taycan sports cars and was filmed at the innovative Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. It is one of the most viewed Porsche videos in recent years, with 70 million views across all channels.

A collaboration with global NGO Liter of Light was launched in India, where Porsche supported the donation of solar lamps to rural communities during Diwali celebrations. The initiative set a new Guinness World Record for the largest display of solar-powered lamps, with 1,963 units installed in the shadow of the famous Gateway of India.

Individualisation of Porsche continues to grow in the region, with increased uptake of Exclusive Manufaktur options and one-off Sonderwunsch vehicles.

Customer engagement was further strengthened through the Porsche World Road Show, which took place across five markets in the region in 2025; Dubai, India, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Oman. The global driving experience allowed local customers to explore performance across the entire range of Porsche models.

The year also marked the launch of the Porsche Travel Experience in the Middle East. The five-day programme combined brand immersion at Icons of Porsche in Dubai with on-track driving at Dubai Autodrome, desert driving experiences, a mountain route to Jebel Jais and coastal drives overlooking the Gulf of Oman.

In Saudi Arabia, Porsche introduced the Macan Gems Collection, three bespoke Macan show cars inspired by Amethyst, Emerald and Sapphire gemstones. Each vehicle was specified using Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, with the initiative aimed at engaging female customers in the market through design-led storytelling.

Further information, as well as film and photo material, is available in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.me