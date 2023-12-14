Dubai, UAE: The global technology brand HONOR and the luxury lifestyle brand Porsche Design have announced a strategic partnership. Both brands are united by the vision of creating innovative products that combine exceptional and functional design with cutting-edge technology. Driven by their shared values of consistently reaching for new excellence and pushing boundaries of what is possible, the two companies will combine their respective design philosophies to create high-end smart devices and offer customers a luxury user experience in the world of electronics.

The Best of Both Worlds

Through its vast and sophisticated research and development capabilities, HONOR is pioneering various technologies. Becoming independent in 2020, HONOR immediately became an industry leader in foldable smartphones and mobile imaging innovations and established itself as a key player in the smartphone industry. HONOR’s product and service portfolio impresses with smart, innovative products that offer a superior user experience and outstanding features, especially in the fields that are most relevant to consumers including battery life, display technology as well as photography, and videography. HONOR has proven to have the drive and capability to represent the upper echelon in smart technologies.

Porsche Design brings its unique design expertise and decades-long experience in the luxury segment into this collaboration. The brand’s prestige and success stems from the timeless, functional, and purist design philosophy as defined by Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche who not only designed the legendary Porsche 911 but also created the world’s first all-black wristwatch. Porsche Design looks back on more than 15 years of success in the smartphone business having designed and co-developed numerous high-performance devices.

"The exclusive partnership with HONOR is a milestone for the further expansion of Porsche Design’s iconic electronics product portfolio. With HONOR we have found the perfect brand partner to drive innovation and offer our customers exciting new products that perfectly combine exceptional design and outstanding performance. We share the same goal to become leaders in the modern luxury segment of smart devices," says Stefan Buescher, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche Lifestyle Group.

“We are honored to work with a partner like Porsche Design and to explore how openness and innovative collaboration can merge exceptional design and outstanding performance to bring state-of-the-art technology to the premium segment of smart devices,” says George Zhao, CEO of HONOR. “HONOR’s human-centric design melds with Porsche Design’s brand philosophy to create intelligent luxury products that will accelerate the mobile lifestyle of tech enthusiasts and Porsche aficionados alike. This long-term collaboration between HONOR and Porsche Design opens exciting new opportunities to bolster our growth in markets around the world.”

By fusing innovative technology, pioneering product concepts, and timeless aesthetics, the two brands look forward to bringing cutting-edge innovation and premium purist design to the world of luxury smart devices. The first jointly developed smart device between HONOR and Porsche Design will be unveiled in January 2024 in China.

About Porsche Design:

In 1963, Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche created one of the most iconic design objects in contemporary history: the Porsche 911. Following his vision to take the principles and myth of Porsche beyond the automotive world, he created the exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design in 1972. His philosophy and design language can still be seen in all Porsche Design products today. Every Porsche Design product stands for extraordinary precision and perfection, boasts a high level of technological innovation and seamlessly combines intelligent functionality and puristic design. Created by Studio F. A. Porsche in Austria, our products are sold worldwide in Porsche Design stores, high-end department stores, exclusive specialist retailers and the official online store (www.porsche-design.com).

About HONOR:

Honor is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, Honor’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

