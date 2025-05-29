The agreement includes installing at least eight Porsche high performance charging stations and 125 Porsche Destination Chargers by the end of 2026.

Porsche EV customers in Oman will receive a two-year subscription to a DC fast charging network at designated Shell locations, as well as free access for all Porsche Destination Charging sites.

Porsche Centre Oman has announced a historic partnership with Shell Oman to enhance the EV infrastructure across the country with a focus on expanding high-performance charging networks on Shell forecourts.

Muscat. Porsche Centre Oman, SATA L.L.C., has announced a partnership with Shell Oman Marketing Company (Shell Oman) to significantly increase the roll-out of electric vehicle (EV) chargers across Oman.

The agreement will see at least eight co-branded Porsche and Shell DC high performance charging stations installed in the Sultanate.

Porsche Centre Oman and Shell Oman will also cooperate to install 125 AC Porsche Destination Chargers at convenient locations, allowing Porsche customers to top up, free-of-charge.

“Today marks a significant step forward in our commitment to a more sustainable future. Through this collaboration with Shell Oman, we are proud to lead the charge – quite literally – in building the infrastructure needed to support electromobility in the Sultanate,” said Samir Abdul Rasool Qassim Al Zadjali, Chief Executive Officer, Porsche Centre Oman.

“By introducing both high-performance and destination chargers, we are not only meeting the evolving needs of our customers but also supporting Oman’s broader vision for electromobility and sustainable progress. Our collaboration with Shell marks a major milestone in accelerating EV adoption in Oman.”

Porsche Centre Oman customers who purchase their new EV model from 1 June 2025 will receive a two-year subscription package, which includes 2,250 kWh worth of charging at Porsche-branded DC high performance charging sites at no additional cost. Additional charging is then available at a preferential rate thereafter.

Customers will also have the possibility to purchase a subscription package separately. The AC Porsche Destination Chargers will remain free of cost for Porsche owners.

The collaboration underscores a mutually strong commitment from Porsche Centre Oman and Shell Oman to support Oman’s transition to more sustainable mobility, and aligns with the country’s long-term sustainability and electrification vision.

“At Shell, we are committed to driving more sustainable mobility solutions. This partnership reinforces our dedication to providing a reliable EV charging infrastructure in Oman,” said Burair Al Lawati, General Manager – Strategy & Energy Transition, Shell Oman.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in expanding Oman’s EV infrastructure at key destinations.

“It underscores our commitment to feasible, scalable, and more sustainable consumer-focused solutions, built through strong collaboration with key stakeholders and guided by a clear national roadmap.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to Porsche’s authorised importer in Oman, SATA LLC, and to the dedicated teams at Porsche regionally and globally for their instrumental support.

“Together, we are creating a EV ecosystem that empowers motorists with the infrastructure, reliability, and peace of mind they need to make the transition to electric vehicles.”

The high performance DC chargers will be integrated into Shell Oman’s nationwide service station network, ensuring that EV drivers – particularly Porsche owners – can access convenient and reliable charging solutions both within and beyond urban centres.

The first chargers that form part of the collaboration are already installed and available for charging. Shell Oman and Porsche Centre Oman will further explore joint opportunities to support broader EV uptake in Oman through public awareness campaigns and digital integration efforts.

This landmark partnership underscores the powerful potential of cross-industry collaboration in shaping a resilient, forward-looking economy – one where sustainability, innovation, and customer experience go hand in hand.